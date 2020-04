If you could be anywhere right now, where would it be?

“My grandfather’s fishing camp on the Louisiana bayou; the sound of birds and lapping water is sublimely soothing.” ~Bo Bell, Cold Spring

“Coronado Naval Air Station, San Diego, to see my son Jared from 6 feet away.” ~Jeff Wigdor, Cold Spring

“Right here in Beacon, but with a houseful of noisy people, clinking glasses and plenty of food!” ~Fern Franke, Beacon