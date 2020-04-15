State Police Still Investigating 1971 Killing

mm By |

The New York State Police continue to investigate the killing in 1971 of gas station attendant in Wappinger.

At about midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1971, troopers responded to Eddie’s Service Station at the intersection of Route 9 and Old Hopewell Road (Route 28) in Wappinger. There they found Leonard Monette, 54, of Wingdale, dead in a dark storeroom.

The Texaco station as it appeared in 1971.

Monette, the night attendant at the Texaco station, suffered from head injuries and had been stabbed in the back. Police believe he was killed during a robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Monette’s death is asked to contact the state police by calling 845-677-7300. REference SJS #3018564. All calls may be kept confidential.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.