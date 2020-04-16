Latest Coronavirus Updates

Putnam closes golf course, Dutchess says wear face masks



■ State health officials said that, as of midnight on Wednesday (April 15), 573 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Putnam County, 2,085 in Dutchess, 21,828 in Westchester, 8,752 in Rockland, 761 in Ulster and 5,888 in Orange. Statewide, there were 222,284 positives, including 123,146 in New York City.

■ Statewide, 12,192 people had died as of midnight on April 15, including 32 residents of Putnam County and 40 from Dutchess.

■ Dashboards released by Dutchess and Putnam showed that, as of noon on April 16, Beacon had 98 confirmed cases and Philipstown had 64.

■ On Wednesday (April 15), Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that all people in New York wear a mask or a face covering when out in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on public transportation. The order goes into effect on Friday. Cuomo also ordered essential business to provide masks to employees who come into contact with customers.

■ Cuomo extended the shutdown in New York until at least May 15. The state also established a hotline at 833-789-0470 to report violations.

■ A group of Democratic county legislators in Dutchess asked the body’s Republican chairman to hold its April meeting by videoconference after he suspended the legislature through at least May 11. The legislators, who included Nick Page and Frits Zernike, whose districts each include parts of Beacon, said Gregg Pulver did not have the authority to cancel the meeting because the County Charter requires the legislature to meet “at least once each calendar month.”

“Neither Pulver nor any of his fellow Republican legislators have responded to multiple appeals to reconsider,” the legislators said in a statement. “Five COVID-related resolutions, put forward for the April meeting, have not been acknowledged.” Legislator Rebecca Edwards (D-Poughkeepsie) said that the legislative bodies of every county outside New York City except Dutchess are meeting remotely.

In a memo dated April 6, Pulver said the Legislature could not meet because the County Executive Marc Molinaro had banned gatherings of more than 20 people (there are 30 legislators) but that he planned to hold committee and board meetings in May by conference call. Before that happens, however, he wrote, “it is necessary and appropriate for the county to have a better understanding of our fiscal status to develop a strategy for which expenses and projects should be pursued, continued or discontinued.”

He said that, after consulting with Molinaro, who is also a Republican, “it has been determined that the administration does not need further legal authority, at this time, to expend funds or take action in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.” He said he appreciated Molinaro’s efforts to “keep the Legislature fully informed.”

In the Democrats’ statement, Zernike said: “The argument that the legislature can’t meet because it’s a health risk or because there are technical difficulties our IT whizzes cannot overcome has it exactly backward. It is more important than ever that the legislature continue its duties and meet now, in the midst of crisis. Otherwise, we call into question the reason for our meeting at all, ever. If we do not meet now, when local leadership is needed more than ever, what does that say about the need for us to meet when things return to normal?”

“We are the ‘appropriating and policy determining body of the county,’ according to the County Charter,” added Page. “We’re in the middle of an immense human and financial crisis. I’m astounded that we were told just to come back in May.”

■ Drivers are asked to sound their horns for two, 1-second blasts at 3 p.m. on Thursday (April 16) to honor transportation workers as part of a #SoundtheHorn campaign. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Dutchess and Putnam counties said its trains and buses in service will participate.

■ On Thursday (April 16), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney will hold a Facebook Live town hall at 3:30 p.m. See facebook.com/repseanmaloney.

■ In response to an urgent need for blood and platelet donations, the Food and Drug Administration revised its restrictions on who can donate. It changed the deferral period for these groups to 3 months from 12 months:

Male donors who have had sex with another man;

Female donors who have had sex with a man who had sex with another man;

People who have recently gotten tattoos or piercings

People who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas (and are residents of malaria non-endemic countries). There is also an alternate procedure that permits the collection of blood and blood components from such donors without a deferral period, provided the blood components are pathogen-reduced.

In addition, people who had been deferred indefinitely because they spent time in certain European countries or on military bases in Europe and were possibly exposed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (“mad-cow disease”) are now allowed to donate.

The nearest blood donor center is in Hopewell Junction (2070 Route 52, Building 200). See nybc.org to make an appointment. The center notes that “there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion. In fact, there have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmission for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus.” Call 800-688-0900 with questions.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered any essential business that has employees who come into contact with customers to provide the employees with face masks.

■ 44MAIN in Cold Spring issued a call for artwork to display in its windows that addresses the themes of “stories of connection” and “the restorative power of nature.” Email info@44main.net.

■ Dutchess County launched a COVID-19 History Survey to document the experiences of residents during the pandemic. Responses to the survey at dutchessny.gov/COVIDhistory will be preserved in the county archives and shared with the public (names will be withheld). “Future generations will look back on the COVID-19 pandemic as a formative moment in our history,” said Dutchess County Historian William Tatum III. “Through this survey, Dutchess County residents have the opportunity to ensure future historians will have access to their thoughts, feelings and experiences when seeking to understand the full impact of this pandemic.” For information, or to submit photographs, videos and other forms of documentation, email Tatum at wtatum@dutchessny.gov.

■ The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley announced the first round of nearly $20,000 in grants to be deployed from its Putnam COVID-19 Response Fund. The recipients were the Brewster Community Food Pantry, Community Cares, CoveCare Center, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Gilead Food Pantry, Philipstown Food Pantry and Putnam Community Action Partnership. Organizations can apply for funding at communityfoundationshv.org.

■ In an update released April 9, Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea said the town had cut staffing levels by over 50 percent to avoid close contact; purchased food gift cards from local businesses to distribute to front-line workers while supporting local business and encouraging residents to the same; met with the state parks Commissioner Eric Kulleseid to address parking issues on Route 9D — “You will see signage as a result of this meeting; ticketing is taking place and law enforcement has the option to order towing,” he said; sent a mailer to every household in town to offer assistance with food and medicine for those in need; offered assistance to residents in Beacon and Newburgh with food assistance; set up a COVID-19 section on the town website with updates.

He noted that the closest test site for Philipstown residents is at Dutchess Stadium. “You can arrive with your prescription in hand or better yet, have your doctor fax it over in advance to 845-320-7754,” he said. “I have spoken with Sandra Iberger, the head of ambulatory services at Nuvance Health, and she is heading up the testing programs in our area. She gave me a lot of useful information and directed me to the Nuvance Health website Covid 19 section, which gives all the information that people need for testing.”

Shea added: “We are all tired of this crisis, I know I am. We want our lives to go back to normal. The best way to make this happen is to keep up the fight and stay at home. It is so much harder than taking action, but this is the only effective action we can take at this time. Please stay safe and take care of yourselves. Get out for a walk, eat well, get your rest and wash those hands. This will end and I believe we will come out the other side with a deeper understanding of what it means to be not only a member of the Philipstown community but a member of the world community.”

■ Cold Spring Mayor Dave Merandy on April 11 sent out a reminder to residents: (1) “While you enjoy the outdoors – walking, jogging, bike riding – be sure to follow the rules. Unless you are family members or roommates sharing the same home, stay at least 6 feet apart; (2) Help our local businesses as much as you can. While you can’t enter most shops, many are doing curb-side pickup, delivery, shipping. Check their websites or social media pages for more information. (3) If you need to enter a grocery store wear a mask and gloves. When you are finished with gloves, please remember the gloves should be disposed of in appropriate garbage containers, not in the street, on sidewalks, lawns, or in the Foodtown parking lot.”

■ Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said that, as of April 11, the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac would be closed to comply with an executive order by Cuomo on non-essential businesses. The course had been open with restrictions but new guidance issued by the Empire State Development Corp., the economic development arm of the state, on April 9 deemed golf courses non-essential, as well as boat launches and recreational marinas. “Public health always comes first,” Odell said in a statement. “We have said all along that we would follow the state’s lead on this We thought, as the state and other counties did until now, that golfers could enjoy one of the few recreational activities where it was easy to practice social distancing.”

Under an earlier order by Odell in late March, Food vendors, driving range and pro shop were closed to the public, golfers were required to prepay for reservations and, to limit contact, no walk-ons were permitted. Items that golfers would touch – rakes, flags, benches, etc. – were removed from the course. And golfers were required to practice social distancing.

“These are difficult times, but safety comes first,” said Michael McCall, general manager of the Putnam County Golf Course, in a statement. “We don’t want to put any golfers at risk. When this pandemic passes and we open again, we want them all to come back healthy and ready to play.”

On March 27, Legislator Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown, had written Odell asking that the course be closed. “Our constituents need to get outside, get fresh air and move around, close to home,” she wrote. “The Putnam County Golf Course is not a trail, park or sanctuary intended for passive recreation.”

■ Along with deeming golf courses and boat launches as non-essential, the state added to its list of “essential” businesses to include livestock medical services; emergency chiropractic services; physical or occupational therapy prescribed by a doctor; automobile manufacturing; manufacture of “any parts or components necessary for essential products”; telecommunications to service existing customers; delivery for orders placed via phone or online at non-essential establishments as long as only one employee is present at the business for fulfillment; marine vessel repair and marinas for anything but recreational purposes; landscaping for maintenance or pest control and not cosmetic purposes; design, print, publishing and signage companies in support of essential businesses or services; remote instruction or streaming of classes from public and private schools and health and fitness centers.

■ On Saturday (April 10), SBA lenders began accepting applications for Paycheck Protection Plan loans from independent contractors and sole proprietors. Click here to download the application.

■ Putnam County and the United Way of Westchester and Putnam will have free groceries available for pickup for county residents from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (April 16) in the parking lot of the county’s Donald B. Smith Campus, 110 Old Route 6, in Carmel. Registration is required at uwwp.org/food or by calling 211. For seniors or those who are immune-compromised, volunteers are available for delivery.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on all state buildings flown at half-staff to honor the dead. The county executives in Putnam and Dutchess also ordered flags on county property be flown at half-staff.

■ The Dutchess County health department on April 8 advised residents to wear face coverings anytime they are outside their homes.

■ On April 8, the governor ordered the state Department of Labor to make $600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits available and extended the period covered by unemployment by 13 weeks, to 39 weeks.

■ On April 6, Cuomo ordered schools and non-essential businesses to remain closed through at least April 29. The New York State Board of Regents also announced that the Regents Exams scheduled for June have been canceled.

■ The Town of Philipstown announced that, due to a private donation, it is providing assistance to residents in need, including Foodtown and Drug World gift cards. Call 845-265-5200 or email townclerk@philipstown.com. Para información en español, llame al (845) 276-4601. It also is organizing volunteer drivers to deliver essentials. See philipstown.com to sign up.

■ Jonathan Jacobson, whose district in the state Assembly includes Beacon, called for more protections for correctional officers and inmates, saying that more than 200 correctional officers and 30 inmates have tested positive. “Reports have reached my office that potentially infected correctional officers are being ordered back to work after just three days without a fever,” he said in a statement. He said the state is not providing guards with masks unless they work directly with prisoners who have COVID-19 and that he had “heard reports that inmates at Fishkill Correctional do not have access to hand sanitizer and that Green Haven Correctional is continuing its regular communal mealtimes.”

In response, the Department of Corrections and Community Service, which manages the state’s prisons, said essential staff who have COVID-19 are isolated for at least seven days after the onset of symptoms, per state Health Department guidelines. It also requires “for those with exposures, suspected exposures and confirmed cases, upon their return to work, to wear a face mask while working for 14 days following the last exposure.” The agency said it provides face masks to those working with prisoners exposed to COVID-19 and allows other employees to wear their own masks. It also said it provides hand sanitizer to all its facilities.

In addition, the agency said, it has suspended the intake of any prisoners from county facilities; suspended visitation while allowing prisoners five free postage stamps per week and two free, 30-minute phone calls; required non-essential staff to stay home; released low-level technical parole violators from local jails; and suspended inmate programs, including academic and vocational education, drug treatment, sex-offender programs and religious services.

■ Cuomo announced that the state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of its social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence. Local officials have the authority to enforce the protocols, he said.

■ The state announced the creation of a First Responders Fund to assist COVID-19 health care workers and first responders with expenses and costs, including child care. Blackstone is making an anchor $10 million contribution. Donations can be made at healthresearch.org (specify the donation is for “COVID-19 NYS Emergency Response.”

■ The Putnam County health commissioner issued an order directing anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to go into isolation or face a fine of up to $2,000 per violation per day. Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their children comply with the order or face the same fines, he said.

■ Many distilleries are making hand sanitizer from their supplies of whiskey and gin, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says should be at least 60 percent alcohol (120 proof). Karl Johnson, the co-owner of Dennings Point Distillery in Beacon, made 30 gallons and offered free fills at the door. He also donated a gallon to the Beacon Police Department. Johnson felt compelled to remind most people who stopped to fill up: “Don’t drink it.”

■ Because of social distancing restrictions, funeral homes across the state have restricted the number of mourners at services. In obituaries, many families are noting that a memorial will be held at an unspecified later date. At Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, only spouses and children of the deceased are allowed to attend, with others watching through a live video feed. “Trying to serve families virtually is not what we set out to accomplish,” said Matthew Fiorillo, who owns Libby and said he has handled arrangements for several COVID-19 victims. In Cold Spring, at the Clinton Funeral Home, families are opting for “simple services — no viewing,” said Anthony Calabrese, its manager and funeral director. “Everybody understands what’s going on.” Cemeteries also are limiting graveside services to 10 people and requiring that mourners stand at least 6 feet apart, and the Archdiocese of New York on March 24 banned funeral Masses.

■ Tracy Prout Bunye a, psychologist with a practice in Garrison, is the principal investigator at Yeshiva University in New York City in a study of the psychological impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The researchers are looking for volunteers to complete an anonymous online survey that takes 20 to 30 minutes. Given the likelihood of future pandemics, Prout said the study “will help us identify those who are at greater risk, inform public health policy and design interventions that are cost-effective and provide relief.” The Yeshiva researchers are collaborating with a psychologist at the University of Pisa, where the project began during the first week of the Italian government’s lockdown. See bit.ly/covid-study.

■ On March 30, Cuomo ordered that any school or library board budget and trustee vote, or any village election scheduled for April and May be postponed until at least June 1. This includes the Garrison, Haldane and Beacon district votes, and the Nelsonville village election, which had been previously delayed until April 28.

■ On April 2, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who district includes the Highlands, announced that Dutchess County will receive $856,000 in emergency funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In addition, Newburgh will receive $514,000.

■ Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea said on April 2 that the state parks department has opposed two executive orders he sent to the state Department of Health for approval to restrict parking near state-owned trailheads. He said the health department is required to respond to him within 24 hours and, when he had not received an answer to his March 27 request, “we made inquiries. That is when we were told that NYS Parks had written to them advising them that they were not in favor of the actions that the Town of Philipstown was trying to take to limit parking,” Shea wrote in an email. “We are not saying to close the parks. We are asking to temporarily limit parking. I’m not holding out a lot of hope at this point.”

■ Shea and other five town supervisors in Putnam wrote to state and federal officials on April 2 to complain that the county health department “is not being given the same considerations” as larger health departments in the area, noting that, per capita, Putnam has more positive tests than all but three other counties in the state. The supervisors reported that after exhausting its specimen collection tubes and swabs at a drive-thru testing event on March 21, the county health department has not been able to secure more supplies and suspended testing.

What If I Feel Sick? You’re feeling ill, with a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. What should you do? “It’s important to emphasize that the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 remains low,” the Putnam Hospital Center advises patients on its website. “Most infected people will experience mild upper respiratory symptoms. “Some people, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and heart disease, are at greater risk and may require more intensive care and/or hospitalization.” If you feel ill, the hospital says the first step is to contact your doctor. Many offer “virtual” visits by teleconference. If you visit your doctor’s office or an urgent care, call first to let them know of your symptoms. Only go to the emergency department or call 911 if you are in urgent distress, and let the dispatcher know that you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If your doctor believes you have COVID-19, he or she can order a test, which allows you to make an appointment by phone at a drive-thru facility. At the facility, a sample will be collected and sent for testing. For general questions about COVID-19, Putnam Hospital Center operates a hotline staffed by nurses daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 888-667-9262. A representative for the hospital said that most callers (1) ask about symptoms and what to do if exposed to someone who has COVID-19; (2) believe they have symptoms, in which case they are referred to their doctor; or (3) ask how they can donate equipment such as masks, anti-bacterial soap and, in one case, a pediatric ventilator. The hospital has a list of commonly asked questions and responses posted at bitly.com/covidvirus-faq. The state Department of Health also has a hotline at 888-364-3065 that is open around the clock to answer general questions or for information about testing sites.

■ The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley on March 31 announced a new charitable fund, Putnam Covid Response, to raise money to provide “immediate critical resources to nonprofit agencies meeting the basic needs of residents.” Last week, the group created a similar fund, Dutchess Responds, as well as one for Ulster County. On April 3, the Foundations announced that St. Andrew’s/St. Luke’s Food Pantry in Beacon was among the first Dutchess recipients of a total of $50,000 in grants, along with the Center of Compassion Food Pantry, Changepoint Church, Dutchess Community Action Partnership, Dutchess Outreach, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, North East Community Center, Pawling Resource Center, Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Food Pantry and Zion Episcopal Church Food Pantry.

■ The federal government on March 30 announced that automatic distribution of economic-impact payments will begin in the next three weeks to everyone who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019. Filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment of $1,200 per adult. For filers with higher incomes, the amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the threshold. Single filers with income of more than $99,000 and joint filers who earned more than $198,000 and have no children will not receive payments. Parents will also receive $500 for each dependent child. See irs.gov/coronavirus.

■ MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie has established a Meal Train to coordinate donations to its staff. Meal donations in increments of 10 are preferred. Each meal has 10 slots for lunch and 10 slots for dinner.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo on March 27 ordered all schools to remain closed until at least April 15. He also ordered districts to continue remote learning through spring break. The Haldane and Beacon districts had scheduled their recesses for April 6 to 13, and Garrison for April 6 to 10. “I know that many of our families were looking forward to a break from school next week, but we have a civic and social responsibility to follow the governor’s order,” wrote Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante in a note to parents.

■ Bard College in Annandale announced it was re-opening its application process for admission in the fall, with a deadline of May 1, for residents of Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Greene, Columbia and Sullivan counties. It also created the Hudson Valley Scholarship, which will reduce the cost of attendance at the private school to the equivalent of a local state institution. Students can apply through the Common Application. Email admission@bard.edu with questions.

■ Putnam County installed its Row of Honor, a row of flags that is put up on Memorial Day and Veterans Day along the shore of Lake Gleneida in Carmel, along with a “God Bless America” banner, to recognize and give thanks to health care workers and first responders who are putting themselves at risk to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The flags will fly through Memorial Day, when two additional rows will be added to recognize veterans.

■ The governor on March 27 ordered all “non-essential” construction to shut down. Essential projects include roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing and homeless shelters.

■ The deadline to upgrade driver’s licenses to Real ID, which will be required as identification to board domestic flights, has been extended from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021.

■ Two officers at the Dutchess County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, Jail Administrator Col. Michael J. Walters told the Poughkeepsie Journal. In addition, 31 officers were in quarantine as of Sunday (March 29). No inmates have been tested, he said.

■ Effective Monday (March 30), the Dutchess County Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public. The office will continue to receive allowable court filings through the NYSCEF filing system, as well as through the mail. Land records can also be accepted through the mail or via the clerk’s electronic portal. The Record Room, located on the second floor of the County Office Building, 22 Market Street, will be open weekdays from 1 – 4 p.m. for title searching. For questions or an emergency, call 845-486-2131.

■ A small staff of Beacon school cafeteria workers on Monday (March 23) handed out more than 2,500 meals to students, their families and other members of the community, a big increase from the week before. For Wednesday, they prepared 6,000. Since the schools closed on March 16, “helping out at the pickups and delivering meals to families has been the highlight of my week,” said Cathryn Biordi, an assistant principal at Rombout Middle School.

■ Veggie Go-Go, which is owned by Lynn and Greg Miller of Cold Spring, is raising funds to provide meals to health care workers and provide revenue for shuttered or semi-shuttered restaurants. Every $500 donated will trigger an order for 25 individually packaged meals, valued at $20 each, being sent to a participating restaurant. The meals will be delivered to a local team of health care workers in hospitals, medical centers and testing sites. See GoFundMe.

■ The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of the status of local businesses. It recommends the purchase of gift cards now to be used later as a way to support merchants.

■ Central Hudson has said it will not suspend service for customers who are unable to pay their bills as a result of financial distress. Contact the utility through its website or by calling 845-452-2700. Central Hudson also donated $25,000 to Dutchess Responds and $20,000 to the Hudson Valley Food Bank.

■ Beahive in Beacon posted on its blog a list of resources for freelance workers. “Much of the coronavirus aid being bandied about in Washington and Albany will directly support employees and corporations,” wrote owner Scott Tillitt. “Small businesses and self-employed freelancers are left to mostly fend for ourselves.” Its resource list includes links to sites such as Community Capital New York, which is offering up to $10,000 in bridge loans at 2 percent interest to small-business owners in Putnam, Dutchess and five other counties. See beahivebzzz.com/blog.

■ The Garrison School PTA has launched a campaign to raise money to provide food for residents who are impacted by food and economic concerns. Donate at paypal.me/GUFSPTA. The school nurse will coordinate distribution of food and gift cards.

■ Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou said city parks remain open, but “outdoor gathering are extremely restricted” and the city will enforce the rule. Residents who see a problem should call the police because complaining on social media is “ineffective at correcting behavior,” he said.

■ The SallyeAnder shop in Beacon had begun manufacturing 1,000 soap bars per day in anticipation of the busy spring season, said owner Sallie Austin Gonzales. After the shutdown, she began donating the soap — 2,500 bars so far — to Beacon and Newburgh schools for free distribution. Along with access to food and medication, she thought, what do people need now more than soap? “We’ve got a lot of soap; it’s ready to go; it’s fresh,” she said. “This is where we live and work. This isn’t the time to profit; it’s to help each other.”

■ Former Garrison resident Louie Lanza, who owns a number of restaurants in Peekskill, donated $100,000 through his family foundation to the newly created Million Gallons program, an initiative to use excess food and raise funds to cook a million gallons of soup to feed restaurant workers who have lost their jobs because of the shutdown. See milliongallons.com.

■ Beacon residents can sign up to receive updates at cityofbeacon.org. The city also has a list of food pantries, free meals and other resources here.

Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com/health. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at ny.gov/coronavirus. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov.

■ Mutual Aid Beacon, a grassroots citizen organization, is delivering groceries and prescriptions to residents, many of them seniors, single parents with immune-compromised children or people with health issues. “People are so grateful, but they’re also scared,” said Dara Silverman, the group’s organizer. “There are a lot of isolated seniors and people with disabilities who are falling through the cracks.” Silverman said nearly 200 people have volunteered to shop, pick up prescriptions or deliver the goods. The group also has created a series of neighborhood “pods,” through which it coordinates requests and drop-offs. “A lot of people feel connected to this community but they may not feel connected to their own block,” Silverman said. “People don’t know who lives around them.” See mutualaidbeacon.com for assistance, or donate at venmo.com.

■ The state and federal filing deadlines for income-tax returns have been extended from April 15 to July 15.

■ The presidential primary scheduled for April 28 has been moved to June 23, the same day as congressional and legislative primaries in New York.

■ New York State opened its health insurance marketplace to allow individuals to enroll through May 15. See nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

■ Haldane announced that a student in the district has a confirmed case of COVID-19. It said the student is resting at home and that the symptoms, which first appeared after schools had been closed, have been mild. “It is inevitable that we will continue to have cases,” said Superintendent Philip Benante in an email to the community. “I will not be able to inform you of each one during our closure; however, I felt it was important to bring this first known case to your attention. It reinforces that our children are vulnerable to this illness and that we must take the necessary precautions as a community to stop its spread.”

■ Because of a 94 percent decrease in ridership, Metro-North said it would be reducing service on the Hudson Line, cutting capacity by about 50 percent. As of March 27, trains will operate hourly, with extra trains during peak hours. Dutchess County also reduced its transportation services and the Beacon Loop Bus is not running.

■ The state established a free mental-health hotline at 844-863-9314 staffed by more than 10,000 mental-health professionals who are volunteering their time so people can “talk to them about what you’re feeling and what stress you’re feeling,” Gov. Cuomo announced.

■ Molinaro on March 24 announced the creation of Dutchess Responds, a portal at dutchessny.gov/dutchessresponds that has information for residents who want to volunteer through the Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County or to deliver supplies. It also offers information about receiving food delivery, prescriptions and household essentials, and lists organizations that are providing relief services.

■ On March 23, Dutchess County opened a mobile coronavirus testing facility in a parking lot at Dutchess Stadium. The site is open by appointment only and requires a doctor’s order. Nurses from Nuvance Health, which owns the Putnam Hospital Center and six other facilities, collect a nasal sample, send it for testing and notify the doctor of the results, which could take up to six days. Contact your doctor or the state Health Department at 888-364-3065. Putnam County has set up a number of temporary drive-thru sites and the state has one at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County. As with Dutchess, appointments are required.

■ On March 24, the Village of Cold Spring announced that the Tot’s Park is closed until further notice. It also banned all “non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size, for any reason” and asked residents not to flush disinfectant and baby wipes because of the risk of clogged sewer pipes and septic tanks.

■ On March 23, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an order requiring all hospitals to increase capacity by a minimum of 50 percent, with a goal of increasing capacity by 100 percent. In Dutchess and Putnam counties and Newburgh, this would represent about 650 beds.

■ In Putnam County, three nonprofits partnered to provide meals to senior citizens, residents who are disabled or actively seeking treatment for chronic or terminal disease, first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS workers, and health care workers. There are no income restrictions. Community Cares, a nonprofit that provides meals, house cleaning, and laundry services to families going through medical crisises, will match up to $10,000 in donations to pay for family-style meals prepared by restaurants recruited by the Putnam County Business Council, and United Way of Westchester and Putnam is identifying recipients through its helpline and coordinating volunteer delivery drivers. Those interested in receiving meals can call 211. Financial contributions can be made at communitycares.org. Restaurants in Putnam that are interested in providing family-style “meals-to-go” at a set price, or individuals who want to volunteer as delivery drivers can email covid19@communitycares.org.

■ In Cold Spring, Drug World closed and is providing curbside pickup and delivery only. “We have a new normal and we’re doing everything we can do to keep our employees and customers healthy,” co-owners Heidi and Mark Snyder wrote on Facebook. Call 845-265-6352 or email csp@drugworld.com and provide your order and the time you would like to arrive. Call the store when you arrive and the order will be brought to your car.

■ Cuomo issued an executive order allowing voters requesting absentee ballots to check the “temporary illness or physical disability” box and cite “potential for contraction of the COVID-19 virus” to qualify. You can download a form at elections.ny.gov.

■ Sven Wenske created a private Facebook group, COVID-19 Philipstown Community Care, to share, communicate and organize information about the response to the virus. He encouraged community members to “post requests for aid/support and to share opportunities, events, broadcasts and blogs that may be helpful.” See facebook.com/groups/philipstown-covid-19.

■ Under a state law enacted in December, unsolicited telemarketing calls by firms doing business in New York are illegal during a state of emergency, which the governor declared on March 7.

■ In Dutchess County, Molinaro issued an order allowing vacant temporary housing units (PODs) at the county jail to be repurposed as emergency homeless shelters. The county and the sheriff’s department partnered with Hudson River Housing and Mental Health America to operate one of the two modular, dormitory-style buildings, which will be divided into male and female sections. The PODs were opened in 2015 to temporarily house inmates who had been boarded with other counties due to overcrowding but have been vacant since January.

■ The state has issued a call for recently retired health care professionals to sign up as reserve staff and for qualified medical and nursing school students and staff. See health.ny.gov/assistance. The state also has a critical need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including gloves, gowns, and masks, as well as ventilators. If you have or can make any of these items, email COVID19supplies@ESD.ny.gov.

■ Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to keep all of their workforce at home, effectively an order to close, effective March 22. Essential businesses include grocers and restaurants, health care providers, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, laundromats and cleaners, childcare providers, auto repair, utilities, warehouses and distributors, plumbers and other skilled contractors, animal-care providers, transportation providers, construction companies and certain manufacturers.

■ Just outside of Beacon, the Gap Distribution Center in Fishkill remains open because Cuomo’s closure order exempted warehouse and distribution centers. But some employees, many of whom are still working 40-hour weeks, are questioning that call. “How are we still essential if we’re not shipping anything important?” said one employee who asked not to be identified. “We’re shipping socks and shirts.” The company, on the other hand, said through a spokesperson that it has added measures “to keep our facilities clean and help our employees stay healthy and distant from one another” while also implementing a staggered schedule, “which will allow fewer employees to be at our facilities at any given time while offering continuous pay for the shifts when they stay home.”

■ The Dutchess County Stabilization Center switched to “telepractice,” meaning its counselors will continue to operate 24/7 but only by telephone and videoconferencing. The center serves individuals experiencing crisis resulting from mental health or substance abuse issues. It can be reached at 845-486-2849. Or individuals can always call or text 845-486-9700 to be connected with a mental-health professional who can offer counseling or referrals.

■ The Putnam County Crisis Intervention Hotline can be reached at 845-225-1222.

■ Cuomo ordered all DMV offices closed, although many transactions can still be made online at dmv.ny.gov. The governor issued a directive extending the validity of state driver’s licenses, non-driver IDs and registrations that expired on or after March 1, 2020. The extension applies to temporary registrations issued by auto dealers.

■ Cuomo announced a directive in which mortgage servicers will provide 90-day relief to borrowers impacted by the novel coronavirus. The directive includes waiving mortgage payments based on financial hardship, no negative reporting to credit bureaus, a grace period for loan modification, no late payment fees or online payment fees, and postponing or suspending foreclosures. If a mortgage is owned by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Federal Home Loan Banks, the homeowner may be eligible to delay in making payments. (If unsure, check at knowyouroptions.com.) Contact the company where you send your monthly payments. Two terms to keep mind: A forbearance means you are allowed to stop making payments but you will owe all the payments as a lump sum later. A mortgage modification is preferable; it means you can skip payments and they will be spread out over months or the length of the loan will be extended.

■ The Haldane school board adopted several emergency measures at its March 17 meeting, including the payment of part-time employees through at least March 31. Superintendent Philip Benante said the administrative staff developed a COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan that is posted on the district website at haldaneschool.org and includes an overview of key responsibilities.

■ Compass Arts in Beacon said it was informed that an adult who had attended a program at its 395 Main St. location on March 9 and 10 was confirmed to have COVID-19. “Her husband has also tested positive and her two children are showing symptoms,” it said in an email. “We were already taking precautions with disinfecting at Compass Arts but feel it is our responsibility to make sure all who were at the center last week are aware of this in case you begin to show any symptoms. If so, we hope that this information may help you to receive testing more quickly.”

■ The U.S. Small Business Administration began to offer low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million to small businesses, nonprofits, agricultural co-ops and aquaculture enterprises in Dutchess, Putnam, Orange and Westchester counties that have suffered “substantial economic injury” as a result of the coronavirus. The loans can be used to “meet financial obligations and operating expenses” such as fixed debts, payroll and accounts payable “which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” the agency said. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits, with a maximum repayment term of 30 years. See disasterloan.sba.gov or call 800-659-2955. The deadline is Dec. 16.

■ Dutchess County and a number of economic development groups created a network at dutchessbnn.com to share updates with businesses and nonprofits.

■ Cuomo enacted a law on March 18 that provides sick and disability leave for individuals while they are quarantined. The state also agreed to a permanent paid sick leave policy that Cuomo pushed for in his 2021 budget proposal. That policy goes into effect in six months and requires employers, depending on their size, to provide each employee with five to seven days of paid sick leave annually.

State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, did not vote on the bill, which passed the Senate 50-6. But in a statement, she said she objected to the fact it made permanent changes to sick leave rather than simply addressing the COVID-19 emergency. “This is politics at its worst,” she said. “Our small businesses are the backbones of our communities. As they do their part to help keep our communities safe and healthy, many of them are feeling tremendous pressure. They do not have time to monitor or speak out against proposals moving rapidly through Albany that could have serious long-term consequences for them.”

■ Cuomo and the governors of Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey jointly ordered a capacity limit of 50 people for social and recreational gatherings. In Beacon, Mayor Lee Kyriacou said in a statement: “Dutchess County and the City of Beacon collectively have the authority to enforce this limitation through our police, fire and building departments, and will promptly begin doing so.”

■ The governor ordered restaurants and bars to close except for takeout and delivery. Those selling liquor were given waivers to sell carry-out alcohol and to offer home delivery of packaged beer through at least April 15. A number of restaurants in the Highlands began to offer takeout and curbside pickup.

■ In Dutchess County, Molinaro declared a state of emergency; prohibited gatherings or events of more than 20 people; ended visitation at the county jail; postponed civil service exams; and closed county senior centers.

■ Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell on Sunday signed an executive order to prohibit public gatherings or events of more than 20 people, as well as buffet-style food service or sales. Two days later she recommended limiting gatherings to 10 people. She also ended public access to county facilities, pledging that “essential county services will continue” and that “for emergencies and emergencies only, the public should contact the department directly via phone.” She said residents can use drop boxes at the county office building in Carmel to submit documents and that the county intends “in the near future” to install boxes elsewhere.

■ Cuomo waived the requirement that schools be in session for 180 days each school year to receive state funds. Districts are required to develop and submit their plans for alternative instructional options (including distance learning); the distribution and availability of meals; and childcare, especially for parents of first responders and health care workers.

■ Molinaro closed Dutchess schools and suspended extracurricular functions, although schools may remain open for administration and staff. His order did not include private day care facilities, Head Start or other day care programs.

■ Odell on March 15 ordered all public and private schools in Putnam to close, as well as day care centers and nursery schools, although the state did not require the latter. She allowed day cares and nursery schools to re-open on Wednesday following Cuomo’s order that required school districts to have plans to provide childcare for first responders and health care workers.

Putnam Legislator Amy Sayegh, who chairs the Health Committee, defended Odell’s order, saying in a statement: “If on the one hand we are telling [residents] to stay home and keep their school-aged children home, how can we then tell them to drop their little ones at day care?” Odell said that “residents who have any questions about whether their business should be opened or closed in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections should direct their questions to the governor’s office.”

■ Odell closed the county’s four senior centers, including the Philipstown Friendship Center in Cold Spring, for at least two weeks. Michael Cunningham, director of the county Office of Senior Resources (OSR), said that although the centers are inactive, two crucial services continue: deliveries of meals and phone calls to check on the elderly, both those who had been homebound before the crisis and those who frequented the senior centers and now are cut off from them. He noted that some residents who had eaten lunch at a senior center have now requested deliveries, but others who had meals delivered have stopped because family members are not commuting to jobs and can provide meals.

Before the crisis, the county delivered 120 to 140 meals a day, including eight to 10 in Philipstown, he said. In Philipstown, there are now 10 to 15 recipients, he said, adding that a slow increase has begun county-wide. Before the closure, Cunningham said, 200 to 220 people used the senior centers daily and the shutdown generated “a lot of disappointment, a lot of concern, but not real surprise.” The OSR staff, now working half-day shifts, also feels the anxiety, he added. “The biggest issue is concern for the seniors.”

■ The Garrison School announced that it will be closed, and all transportation and activities suspended, through April 13. Distance learning began for students on Wednesday. In explaining the decision to close longer than mandated by the state, interim Superintendent Debra Jackson wrote to parents: “Limiting social interaction controls the rate of infection. As such, it only makes sense that we request you practice the same measures according to your capability: Stay home. Wash hands. Avoid socializing, play dates, parties, sleepovers, movie theaters, malls, etc. Try to limit your exposure and only venture into public areas when necessary. If we all participate in social distancing, the lives saved will be profound. If we treat this closure as we would a typical break, we will undermine the purpose of this closure. The good news is that it is getting warmer and outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and running are encouraged.”

■ During her first week as a remote student, Cora McMahon, a fifth grader at the Garrison School, organized a “virtual Spirit Week” for her classmates, with “wear your pajamas to ‘school’ day” on Monday followed by dress-up day, wacky Wednesday, VSCO girl (a teenage fashion trend) or sports player, and Garrison School gear. Students were asked to post photos of themselves in their outfits.

■ “This may go over like a lead balloon, but if you are one that thinks everyone is overreacting, then this message is not for you,” wrote Timothy Haskell, owner of the Cold Spring Cheese Shop, on Facebook. “I’d just like to remind all parents that they canceled school to keep kids from congregating. Although kids don’t get very sick from this, they apparently are excellent carriers, hence eliminating social interaction at school. I am mentioning this because I have seen several large groups of kids just hanging out in town enjoying their very prolonged spring break. This defeats the whole purpose. I know everyone is stir-crazy and this truly blows, but I think everyone would like for this to be over sooner rather than later, so please do your part and allow it to suck for a little while.”

■ Troop K of the New York State Police, which is based in Poughkeepsie, advised anyone calling 911 to advise dispatchers if they or any members of the household are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

■ The Beacon City School District provides breakfast and lunch to students daily at the Beacon High School parking lot from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and at South Avenue Elementary from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Haldane is delivering breakfast and lunch to eligible students.

■ A message on the Putnam County Health Department site reads: “We’ve received many complaints that you are calling the Health Department and are not receiving an answer after leaving a message. We do apologize that our nurses are inundated with calls. Please know that you are among many other people with concerns and questions. We are attempting to contact everybody who leaves us a message.”

■ The Hastings Center, a think tank based in Garrison, has posted links at thehastingscenter.org to essays on COVID-19 published in its Bioethics Forum and Bioethics Briefings, including two from China on transparency in fighting coronavirus and others on New York City’s response to the pandemic, the crisis of trust and pandemic ethics.

■ Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. suspended visitation, church services, outside work details and programs for inmates at the Putnam County jail. “We know that these steps will be difficult for the families of inmates and the inmates themselves, however we must ensure that we protect everyone’s health, especially those confined to close quarters,” he said in a statement.

■ A Little Beacon Blog published a (Not) Happening This Weekend Guide.

■ Putnam County warned residents about scams in which callers claim to be from the federal government and offer to send a coronavirus test kit if the person will provide a name, address and Social Security number. “No government agency would ever call and request your Social Security number,” said Legislator Addonizio. Other reported scams include texts that offer free iPhones to help pass the time at home and emails from hackers with subject lines promising cures.