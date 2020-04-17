Around Town

  • MAZEL TOV! — Gabe Lunin-Pack spent a year preparing for his bar mitzvah at Beacon Hebrew Alliance and was determined to go forward with it, even after the March 28 ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions. With his parents, Jesse Lunin-Pack and Elisabeth Neuberg, and his brother, Seth, in the sanctuary, and Rabbi Brent Spodek and Cantor Ellen Gersh participating from their homes, the family sent out a Zoom meeting invite. About 200 guests signed on from around the world — “more people than could have safely fit in the sanctuary,” noted Jesse Lunin-Pack. “Everyone who was a part of it was amazed at what a moving and meaningful experience it turned out to be.”

    MEDICAL OUTPOST — As part of a national effort to provide housing for medical personnel who are working with COVID-19 patients and must remain isolated from their families, Joe Volk of Beacon set up his camper outside his home. “While flipping through the TV channels one evening. I noticed someone was sleeping in their garage to self-isolate from their family,” Volk said. “I figured someone could use my truck camper instead of an unheated garage.” Volk also posted his offer at RVs4MDs at

    GROUP HUG — Teacher aides at the Garrison School organized a message for students that was posted on Facebook.

    FOOD DELIVERIES — This past week, Beacon firefighters and police officers delivered lunch to the doctors, nurses and clinic workers at the HRHCare Health Center facility …

    … while firefighters from Slater Chemical Fire Co. in Glenham prepared and delivered meals to first responders, including those at the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the intensive-care unit at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. Slater purchased the food with proceeds from Slaterpalooza, its annual music festival.

