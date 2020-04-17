Beacon Farmers Market to Open Outside

Will operate through pickup and delivery

The Beacon Farmers Market, which is managed by Common Ground Farm, will begin its spring season on Sunday (April 19) with home delivery or limited pickup at Veterans Place, where it has operated since 2017.

Because of social distancing guidelines, the market is using an advance order system. It is offering fresh produce, meats and cheeses but no prepared foods. All food will come packaged. A list of vendors is posted at beaconfarmersmarket.org.

Orders will be taken online through Saturday at noon for Sunday delivery (the preferred method) or pickup at Veterans Place. Cars must enter Veterans Place from Henry Street and exit onto Main. A lane for customers who are walking or biking will be available to accommodate 10 to 12 people, each standing 6 feet apart.

An initiative to implement a sliding-price scale and sponsorship program, and accept federal vouchers to give more Beacon residents access to the market’s products, has so far raised nearly $2,300.

The Beacon City Council is expected on April 20 to formally approve a short-term agreement allowing the market to move outdoors as of April 19.

Market officials have taken the state’s social-distancing guidelines “to heart and made a proposal that we’re very comfortable with,” Mayor Lee Kyriacou said.