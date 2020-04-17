The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You

GARRISON

Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem

Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator.

THURS 23

Paper Crafts Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

This workshop takes place each week via Facebook.

SUN 19

Magic The Gathering

BEACON

2 p.m. Underground Beacon

Message on Instagram for meeting room code; see bit.ly/magic-beacon. Also FRI 24.

TUES 21

Socrates Cafe

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Moderator Dan Fisherman will explore a philosophical, ethical or socio-political issue using questions that probe underlying assumptions and statements with Socratic dialogue. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org.

WED 22

Get Drastic with Plastic

CARMEL

5 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

For Earth Day, learn how to reduce consumption of plastics and why it’s needed.

WED 22

Reading with Writers Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

splitrockbks.com/event/reading-writers-book-club

Emily Dykeman will lead this new book club over Zoom, beginning with Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird, which is part writing manual, part memoir and part philosophy editorial.

SAT 25

Grow Your Own Vegetables

CARMEL

10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn how to pick a location for your garden, how to plan it and ways to make it a success.

SAT 25

Virtual Earth Day: Uniting From Home

1 – 4 p.m. Citizens Climate Lobby and Braver Angels

bit.ly/virtual-earth

Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist, evangelical Christian and host of the podcast Global Weirding, will discuss where we are now and what we can do about global warming. Her talk will be followed by break-out discussions.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 20

Story Time

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 22, FRI 24.

TUES 21

New Parents Support Group

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 18

Social Saturday

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

instagram.com/garrisonartcenter

Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom meeting ID is 996 412 237. Also SAT 25.

SAT 18

Magazzino da Casa

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino | magazzino.art

This weekly series features discussions with artists, Magazzino leadership and collaborators, as well as lectures by leading scholars.

HEALTH & FITNESS

MON 20

Meditation Group

GARRISON

Noon. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.

THURS 23

Resiliency Meditation

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Amy Soucy

bit.ly/resiliency-meditation

Register to join a weekly 30-minute meditation via Zoom about turning fear into resilience.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

Beacon of Light Virtual Cabaret

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter

Children and teens from the Hudson Valley will perform. Donations will be accepted for BPAC and the Actors Fund.

MON 20

Live at Five

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter

Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

SAT 18

Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing

10:45 a.m. Weekdays

twitter.com/NYGovCuomo

MON 20

School Board Petitions Due

GARRISON

5 p.m. Garrison School

gufs.org

MON 20

School Board Petitions Due

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Haldane School

haldaneschool.org

MON 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Haldane School

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 21

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

845-424-3689 | gufs.org