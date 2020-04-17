The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 18
One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You
GARRISON
Desmond-Fish Library | bit.ly/read-poem
Last month, the library and The Current teamed up to revive this annual event to recognize National Poetry Month in April. The idea was that community members would be recorded at the library reading their favorite poems. Unfortunately, few recordings took place before the library closed. However, we are able to collect and share poem recordings online. Visit the link above and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator.
THURS 23
Paper Crafts Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
This workshop takes place each week via Facebook.
SUN 19
Magic The Gathering
BEACON
2 p.m. Underground Beacon
Message on Instagram for meeting room code; see bit.ly/magic-beacon. Also FRI 24.
TUES 21
Socrates Cafe
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Moderator Dan Fisherman will explore a philosophical, ethical or socio-political issue using questions that probe underlying assumptions and statements with Socratic dialogue. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org.
WED 22
Get Drastic with Plastic
CARMEL
5 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
For Earth Day, learn how to reduce consumption of plastics and why it’s needed.
WED 22
Reading with Writers Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
splitrockbks.com/event/reading-writers-book-club
Emily Dykeman will lead this new book club over Zoom, beginning with Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird, which is part writing manual, part memoir and part philosophy editorial.
SAT 25
Grow Your Own Vegetables
CARMEL
10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn how to pick a location for your garden, how to plan it and ways to make it a success.
SAT 25
Virtual Earth Day: Uniting From Home
1 – 4 p.m. Citizens Climate Lobby and Braver Angels
bit.ly/virtual-earth
Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist, evangelical Christian and host of the podcast Global Weirding, will discuss where we are now and what we can do about global warming. Her talk will be followed by break-out discussions.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 20
Story Time
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 22, FRI 24.
TUES 21
New Parents Support Group
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 18
Social Saturday
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
instagram.com/garrisonartcenter
Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom meeting ID is 996 412 237. Also SAT 25.
SAT 18
Magazzino da Casa
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino | magazzino.art
This weekly series features discussions with artists, Magazzino leadership and collaborators, as well as lectures by leading scholars.
HEALTH & FITNESS
MON 20
Meditation Group
GARRISON
Noon. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.
THURS 23
Resiliency Meditation
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Amy Soucy
bit.ly/resiliency-meditation
Register to join a weekly 30-minute meditation via Zoom about turning fear into resilience.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
Beacon of Light Virtual Cabaret
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter
Children and teens from the Hudson Valley will perform. Donations will be accepted for BPAC and the Actors Fund.
MON 20
Live at Five
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter
Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.
CIVIC
Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
SAT 18
Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing
10:45 a.m. Weekdays
twitter.com/NYGovCuomo
MON 20
School Board Petitions Due
GARRISON
5 p.m. Garrison School
gufs.org
MON 20
School Board Petitions Due
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Haldane School
haldaneschool.org
MON 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Haldane School
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 21
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
845-424-3689 | gufs.org