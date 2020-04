If you could travel into space, where would you go?

“The moon. It’s the closest, and I could look back at our beautiful planet Earth.” ~Margi Condyles, Beacon

“Pluto, because it’s cold and quiet and no longer gets the love it deserves.” ~Justin Honrath, Cold Spring

“Mars. It’s most likely to be terraformed; I’m a big fan of the novels The Martian and The Expanse.” ~Joel Goss, Beacon