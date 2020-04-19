Six Weeks Later, Fiddler Will Play

Haldane to post video of final dress rehearsal

The performance of Fiddler on the Roof at Haldane High School, scheduled for March 13 to 15, fell victim to the COVID-19 shutdown, with the shows being canceled at the last minute.

A preview of the Haldane Drama production by Alison Rooney, along with photos of the performers, can be seen here.

With the permission of the rights holder, Music Theatre International, a video of the final dress rehearsal of the musical will be available online from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, through 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. Tickets are $5. Once registered, you will receive an access code via email on the day of the viewing.

“We hope that you will take the time to watch and appreciate the hard work and talent of our young performers, crew and adult volunteers,” the producers wrote in an email.

Haldane Drama is hoping to recoup about $10,000 in expenses that are outlined in a Behind the Curtain presentation it created.