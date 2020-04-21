Letter: Blowing in the Wind

Spring is upon us and people will be getting back to their routine lawn care. Yesterday, I witnessed some landscape workers, not practicing social distancing or wearing protective masks, using a leaf blower to clean up grass clippings.

I told my children not to play outside because there was a lot of dust and debris being blown into our yard and all over our outdoor furniture. Leaf blowers send projectiles, including viruses and bacterium, into the air at a speed of 185 mph.

Not only are they loud and a nuisance, they present a health hazard.

They have been banned in most towns in Westchester, outside of the fall leaf cleanup.

I know this is a controversial issue around here, but I urge our local communities to consider placing a temporary restriction on these blowers during this crisis. With everyone staying at home, the least we deserve is to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces in safety and in peace.

Kimberly Sevilla, Cold Spring