Our Annual Poetry Readings Have Begun!

Residents share favorites during National Poetry Month



For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and The Current revived One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska, and organized by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Each day a new poem, read by a resident of the Highlands, will be posted at SoundCloud, as well as Spotify, Google Play and iTunes, or you can listen below.

There are still spots available for later in the month. If you would like to contribute, visit bit.ly/read-poem (you will need to create a free account at Memria) and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.

April 21: Two Poems by Henia and Ilona Karmel

Read By Ryan Biracree

April 20: “Today,” by Billy Collins

Read By Nancy Young

April 19: “Valentine for Ernest Mann,” by Naomi Shihab Nye

Read By Jillian Buckley

April 18: “The Tyger,” by William Blake

Read By Joseph Carmicino

April 17: “Emptying Town,” by Nick Flynn

Read By Sarah Crow

April 16: “Hello, Hello Henry,” by Maxine Kumin

Read By Margaret Vetare

April 15: “Listen,” by Barbara Crooker

Read By Kathy Curto

April 14: “Somebody’s Mother,” by Mabel Down Northam Brine

Read by Lucille Merry

April 13: “King of the River,” by Stanley Kunitz

Read By Sean Singer

April 12: “Dear Poet, Notes To A Young Writer,” by Charles Ghigna

Read By Raven Howell

April 11: “Oh Have You Heard,” by Shel Silverstein

Read By Justice McCray

April 10: “Sonnet XIX” from In Time Of War, by WH Auden

Read By Anita Prentice

April 9: “The Folly Of Being Comforted,” by WB Yeats

Read By Alan Vardy

April 8: “A Miracle For Breakfast,” by Elizabeth Bishop

Read By Lindy Labriola

April 7: “The Trees,” by Philip Larkin

Read By Heidi Bender

April 6: “The Meehoo With An Exactlywatt,” by Shel Silverstein

Read By Elias Zaklad

April 5: “One Day He’s Gonna Cook Me A Meal,” by Ann Ziety

Read By Sue Bevan

April 4: “Duino Elegies 8,” by Rainer Maria Rilke

Read By Edwin Torres

April 3: “Everything Happens,” from Bandstand

Read By Joann Brown

April 2: “O Where Are You Going?,” by WH Auden

Read By Matt Clifton

April 1: “Blake Leads A Walk On The Milky Way,” by Nancy Willard

Read By Jen McCreery