Our Annual Poetry Readings Have Begun!

Residents share favorites during National Poetry Month
For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and The Current revived One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska, and organized by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Each day a new poem, read by a resident of the Highlands, will be posted at SoundCloud, as well as Spotify, Google Play and iTunes, or you can listen below.
There are still spots available for later in the month. If you would like to contribute, visit bit.ly/read-poem (you will need to create a free account at Memria) and use your phone, tablet or computer to record a favorite poem to share with the community — something we all may need during this challenging and humbling time, notes Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator. If you have questions or technical difficulties, email him at ryan@desmondfishlibrary.org.
April 21: Two Poems by Henia and Ilona Karmel
Read By Ryan Biracree
April 20: “Today,” by Billy Collins
Read By Nancy Young
April 19: “Valentine for Ernest Mann,” by Naomi Shihab Nye
Read By Jillian Buckley
April 18: “The Tyger,” by William Blake
Read By Joseph Carmicino
April 17: “Emptying Town,” by Nick Flynn
Read By Sarah Crow
April 16: “Hello, Hello Henry,” by Maxine Kumin
Read By Margaret Vetare
April 15: “Listen,” by Barbara Crooker
Read By Kathy Curto
April 14: “Somebody’s Mother,” by Mabel Down Northam Brine
Read by Lucille Merry
April 13: “King of the River,” by Stanley Kunitz
Read By Sean Singer
April 12: “Dear Poet, Notes To A Young Writer,” by Charles Ghigna
Read By Raven Howell
April 11: “Oh Have You Heard,” by Shel Silverstein
Read By Justice McCray
April 10: “Sonnet XIX” from In Time Of War, by WH Auden
Read By Anita Prentice
April 9: “The Folly Of Being Comforted,” by WB Yeats
Read By Alan Vardy
April 8: “A Miracle For Breakfast,” by Elizabeth Bishop
Read By Lindy Labriola
April 7: “The Trees,” by Philip Larkin
Read By Heidi Bender
April 6: “The Meehoo With An Exactlywatt,” by Shel Silverstein
Read By Elias Zaklad
April 5: “One Day He’s Gonna Cook Me A Meal,” by Ann Ziety
Read By Sue Bevan
April 4: “Duino Elegies 8,” by Rainer Maria Rilke
Read By Edwin Torres
April 3: “Everything Happens,” from Bandstand
Read By Joann Brown
April 2: “O Where Are You Going?,” by WH Auden
Read By Matt Clifton
April 1: “Blake Leads A Walk On The Milky Way,” by Nancy Willard
Read By Jen McCreery