State Closes Trails in Hudson Highlands Park

Hikers no longer allowed on Breakneck and Anthony’s Nose

On Tuesday (April 21), the state parks department announced it has closed all trails leading to Breakneck Ridge and Mount Taurus (Bull Hill).

“Due to the physical topography of the Hudson Highlands and the narrow roads that line the approaches to these congested trails, hikers are unable to practice appropriate social distancing,” the agency said in a statement. “The number of cars and pedestrians walking along the high-speed state road is creating a dangerous situation.”

The trails and parking areas now closed are Mount Beacon parking lot and trail; Breakneck Ridge, Wilkinson Trailhead and Notch Trail in Fishkill; the Washburn parking lot, Little Stony Point trails, Brook Trail and Indian Brook Falls Trail in Philipstown; and Anthony’s Nose, the Appalachian Trail connector, the U Bend parking on the Goat Trail and the Toll House parking lot in Cortlandt.

In addition, at the request of the Village of Cold Spring, the Haldane school district has closed its parking lot on the west side of Route 9D, opposite the football field and tennis courts.

Local officials have been pushing the state for several weeks to close the trails and doing everything they could to limit parking, particularly near Breakneck.