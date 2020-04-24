Our Annual Poetry Readings Have Begun!

Residents share favorites during National Poetry Month



For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and The Current revived One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska, and organized by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Each day a new poem, read by a resident of the Highlands, will be posted at SoundCloud, as well as Spotify, Google Play and iTunes, or you can listen below.

April 23: Sonnet 130, by William Shakespeare

Read by Katie Colbert

April 22: “The Lady with the Alligator Purse”

Read by Matilda Hoffman

April 21: Two Poems by Henia and Ilona Karmel

Read by Ryan Biracree

April 20: “Today,” by Billy Collins

Read by Nancy Young

April 19: “Valentine for Ernest Mann,” by Naomi Shihab Nye

Read by Jillian Buckley

April 18: “The Tyger,” by William Blake

Read by Joseph Carmicino

April 17: “Emptying Town,” by Nick Flynn

Read by Sarah Crow

April 16: “Hello, Hello Henry,” by Maxine Kumin

Read by Margaret Vetare

April 15: “Listen,” by Barbara Crooker

Read by Kathy Curto

April 14: “Somebody’s Mother,” by Mabel Down Northam Brine

Read by Lucille Merry

April 13: “King of the River,” by Stanley Kunitz

Read by Sean Singer

April 12: “Dear Poet, Notes To A Young Writer,” by Charles Ghigna

Read by Raven Howell

April 11: “Oh Have You Heard,” by Shel Silverstein

Read by Justice McCray

April 10: “Sonnet XIX” from In Time Of War, by WH Auden

Read by Anita Prentice

April 9: “The Folly Of Being Comforted,” by WB Yeats

Read by Alan Vardy

April 8: “A Miracle For Breakfast,” by Elizabeth Bishop

Read by Lindy Labriola

April 7: “The Trees,” by Philip Larkin

Read by Heidi Bender

April 6: “The Meehoo With An Exactlywatt,” by Shel Silverstein

Read by Elias Zaklad

April 5: “One Day He’s Gonna Cook Me A Meal,” by Ann Ziety

Read by Sue Bevan

April 4: “Duino Elegies 8,” by Rainer Maria Rilke

Read by Edwin Torres

April 3: “Everything Happens,” from Bandstand

Read by Joann Brown

April 2: “O Where Are You Going?,” by WH Auden

Read by Matt Clifton

April 1: “Blake Leads A Walk On The Milky Way,” by Nancy Willard

Read by Jen McCreery