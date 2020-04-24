Our Annual Poetry Readings Have Begun!

Residents share favorites during National Poetry Month
For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and The Current revived One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska, and organized by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Each day a new poem, read by a resident of the Highlands, will be posted at SoundCloud, as well as Spotify, Google Play and iTunes, or you can listen below.
April 23: Sonnet 130, by William Shakespeare
Read by Katie Colbert
April 22: “The Lady with the Alligator Purse”
Read by Matilda Hoffman
April 21: Two Poems by Henia and Ilona Karmel
Read by Ryan Biracree
April 20: “Today,” by Billy Collins
Read by Nancy Young
April 19: “Valentine for Ernest Mann,” by Naomi Shihab Nye
Read by Jillian Buckley
April 18: “The Tyger,” by William Blake
Read by Joseph Carmicino
April 17: “Emptying Town,” by Nick Flynn
Read by Sarah Crow
April 16: “Hello, Hello Henry,” by Maxine Kumin
Read by Margaret Vetare
April 15: “Listen,” by Barbara Crooker
Read by Kathy Curto
April 14: “Somebody’s Mother,” by Mabel Down Northam Brine
Read by Lucille Merry
April 13: “King of the River,” by Stanley Kunitz
Read by Sean Singer
April 12: “Dear Poet, Notes To A Young Writer,” by Charles Ghigna
Read by Raven Howell
April 11: “Oh Have You Heard,” by Shel Silverstein
Read by Justice McCray
April 10: “Sonnet XIX” from In Time Of War, by WH Auden
Read by Anita Prentice
April 9: “The Folly Of Being Comforted,” by WB Yeats
Read by Alan Vardy
April 8: “A Miracle For Breakfast,” by Elizabeth Bishop
Read by Lindy Labriola
April 7: “The Trees,” by Philip Larkin
Read by Heidi Bender
April 6: “The Meehoo With An Exactlywatt,” by Shel Silverstein
Read by Elias Zaklad
April 5: “One Day He’s Gonna Cook Me A Meal,” by Ann Ziety
Read by Sue Bevan
April 4: “Duino Elegies 8,” by Rainer Maria Rilke
Read by Edwin Torres
April 3: “Everything Happens,” from Bandstand
Read by Joann Brown
April 2: “O Where Are You Going?,” by WH Auden
Read by Matt Clifton
April 1: “Blake Leads A Walk On The Milky Way,” by Nancy Willard
Read by Jen McCreery