The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Grow Your Own Vegetables
CARMEL
10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn how to pick a location for your garden, how to plan it and ways to make it a success.
SAT 25
Virtual Earth Day: Uniting From Home
1 – 4 p.m. Citizens Climate Lobby and Braver Angels
bit.ly/virtual-earth
Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist, evangelical Christian and host of the podcast Global Weirding, will discuss where we are now and what we can do about global warming. Her talk will be followed by break-out discussions.
SUN 26
Magic The Gathering
BEACON
2 p.m. Underground Beacon
Message on Instagram for meeting room code; see bit.ly/magic-beacon. Also FRI 1.
THURS 30
Paper Crafts Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
This workshop takes place each week via Facebook.
SAT 2
Plant a Pollinator Paradise
CARMEL
10 – 11:30 a.m.
Cornell Cooperative Extension
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn how your landscape can be part of helping endangered pollinators such as butterflies and how to create a pollinator garden and other useful habitats.
SAT 2
Craft Beer Tasting Experience
NEW YORK
Noon – 9 p.m. thinknydrinkny.com
Register to receive 64-ounce samples mailed to you from up to four craft breweries for tasting during 90-minute sessions via Zoom with the brewers online. Session 3 at 5 p.m. will feature Industrial Arts Brewing of Beacon. Cost: $65 (single) to $240 (all access)
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 27
2020 Virtual Putnam County Youth Forum
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
This program for Putnam high school students will take place on Zoom and address issues such as leadership, health, interpersonal skills, jobs and community. Daily through FRI 1. Registration required.
MON 27
Story Time
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 29, FRI 1.
TUES 28
New Parents Support Group
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.
WED 29
Youth Philosophers Cafe
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Register online.
FRI 1
Parent Support Group
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
Email whiteside.ks@gmail.com for details and the Zoom information.
TALKS
TUES 28
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Summer Pierre will lead a discussion over Zoom of My Brother’s Husband. To register, purchase a copy online from Split Rock and make a note in the order comments that you’d like to join.
TUES 28
Stories of Climate Change
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Vassar College | bit.ly/vassar-stories
The storytellers will be physics professor Jenny Magnes, psychology professor Lori Newman and Vassar senior Wyn Zenni.
THURS 30
Beacon Book Club
BEACON
7:15 p.m. meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub
The group will discuss Amazonia, by James Rollins.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 24
Fiddler on the Roof
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School
bit.ly/haldane-fiddler
The March shows were canceled at the last minute because of COVID-19, but a video of the final dress rehearsal will be available to stream for 24 hours. Cost: $6
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 25
Social Saturday
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
instagram.com/garrisonartcenter
Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom ID is 996 412 237. Also SAT 2.
SAT 2
Salt and Copper
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Chris Bennett, a professor of art history and contemporary art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will explore the work of Arte Povera artist Jannis Kounellis based on an interview conducted in New York City in 2013.
HEALTH & FITNESS
MON 27
Meditation Group
GARRISON
Noon. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.
TUES 28
Self-Practice in Challenging Times
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
845-424-4800 | garrisoninstitute.org
Krishna Das will lead a chanting of mantras on Zoom and discuss how the use of mantras and breath work can help us move more deeply into the heart space within. Registration required.
THURS 30
Mastering the Present Moment
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Garrison Institute
845-424-4800 | garrisoninstitute.org
Michael Miller will lead a Zoom session on mindfulness. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
MON 27
Live at Five
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter
Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.
CIVIC
Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos.
SAT 25
Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing
10:45 a.m. Weekdays
twitter.com/nygovcuomo
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | cityofbeacon.org
MON 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Schools
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
The agenda includes a vote on the annual budget.
TUES 28
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 29
Beacon School Trustee Petitions Due
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org