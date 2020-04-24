The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Grow Your Own Vegetables

CARMEL

10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn how to pick a location for your garden, how to plan it and ways to make it a success.

SAT 25

Virtual Earth Day: Uniting From Home

1 – 4 p.m. Citizens Climate Lobby and Braver Angels

bit.ly/virtual-earth

Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist, evangelical Christian and host of the podcast Global Weirding, will discuss where we are now and what we can do about global warming. Her talk will be followed by break-out discussions.

SUN 26

Magic The Gathering

BEACON

2 p.m. Underground Beacon

Message on Instagram for meeting room code; see bit.ly/magic-beacon. Also FRI 1.

THURS 30

Paper Crafts Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

This workshop takes place each week via Facebook.

SAT 2

Plant a Pollinator Paradise

CARMEL

10 – 11:30 a.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn how your landscape can be part of helping endangered pollinators such as butterflies and how to create a pollinator garden and other useful habitats.

SAT 2

Craft Beer Tasting Experience

NEW YORK

Noon – 9 p.m. thinknydrinkny.com

Register to receive 64-ounce samples mailed to you from up to four craft breweries for tasting during 90-minute sessions via Zoom with the brewers online. Session 3 at 5 p.m. will feature Industrial Arts Brewing of Beacon. Cost: $65 (single) to $240 (all access)

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 27

2020 Virtual Putnam County Youth Forum

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

This program for Putnam high school students will take place on Zoom and address issues such as leadership, health, interpersonal skills, jobs and community. Daily through FRI 1. Registration required.

MON 27

Story Time

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read children’s books aloud. Also WED 29, FRI 1.

TUES 28

New Parents Support Group

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom. Email beautifulmamas123@gmail.com for registration information. Continues weekly.

WED 29

Youth Philosophers Cafe

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Register online.

FRI 1

Parent Support Group

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

Email whiteside.ks@gmail.com for details and the Zoom information.

TALKS

TUES 28

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Summer Pierre will lead a discussion over Zoom of My Brother’s Husband. To register, purchase a copy online from Split Rock and make a note in the order comments that you’d like to join.

TUES 28

Stories of Climate Change

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Vassar College | bit.ly/vassar-stories

The storytellers will be physics professor Jenny Magnes, psychology professor Lori Newman and Vassar senior Wyn Zenni.

THURS 30

Beacon Book Club

BEACON

7:15 p.m. meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub

The group will discuss Amazonia, by James Rollins.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 24

Fiddler on the Roof

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School

bit.ly/haldane-fiddler

The March shows were canceled at the last minute because of COVID-19, but a video of the final dress rehearsal will be available to stream for 24 hours. Cost: $6

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 25

Social Saturday

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

instagram.com/garrisonartcenter

Join a virtual open studio to stay connected with the arts community and artists. The Zoom ID is 996 412 237. Also SAT 2.

SAT 2

Salt and Copper

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Chris Bennett, a professor of art history and contemporary art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will explore the work of Arte Povera artist Jannis Kounellis based on an interview conducted in New York City in 2013.

HEALTH & FITNESS

MON 27

Meditation Group

GARRISON

Noon. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Via Zoom. Online registration requested. Offered weekdays.

TUES 28

Self-Practice in Challenging Times

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

845-424-4800 | garrisoninstitute.org

Krishna Das will lead a chanting of mantras on Zoom and discuss how the use of mantras and breath work can help us move more deeply into the heart space within. Registration required.

THURS 30

Mastering the Present Moment

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Garrison Institute

845-424-4800 | garrisoninstitute.org

Michael Miller will lead a Zoom session on mindfulness. Registration required.

MON 27

Live at Five

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

facebook.com/beaconperformingartscenter

Sing and dance for some fun relief. Offered weekdays.

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos.

SAT 25

Gov. Cuomo Daily Briefing

10:45 a.m. Weekdays

twitter.com/nygovcuomo

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | cityofbeacon.org

MON 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Schools

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

The agenda includes a vote on the annual budget.

TUES 28

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 29

Beacon School Trustee Petitions Due

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org