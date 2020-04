What important traits must a leader have?

“Trust, which is earned through integrity, honesty, good judgment and empathy.” ~Damian McDonald, Cold Spring

“Compassion, empathy, kindness and resolve. Also, understanding it’s more about the good of those you lead than self-betterment.” ~Melanie Leonard, Beacon

“They lead from the front, get their hands dirty, work with people — while showing compassion, courage and confidence.” ~Rocky Skrelja, Beacon