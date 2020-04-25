Wayne Stephens (1961-2020)

Wayne E. Stephens, 58, a longtime resident of Cold Spring, died April 18.

He was born Dec. 13, 1961, in Tarrytown, the son of Edmund and Rosemarie Stephens. He married Lisa Iacino on Oct. 3, 1997.

With his wife, Wayne enjoyed the arts, travel and driving up the New England coast. He especially loved birds. He would often be up early to catch the sunrise, his family said.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his siblings, Maryanne Heady (Kevin), Theresa Johnson (Roy); Gary Stephens (Sue Cristo) and Edmund Stephens (Sharon). He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Lorraine Iacino.

A service for family was held on April 24 at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill, followed by interment at St. Augustine Cemetery in Ossining.