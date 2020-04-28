Beacon Man Killed by Police in New Jersey

Officers say he led them on pursuit

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a Beacon man, Bradley G. Pullman, 48, who was shot by police officers on Sunday (April 26) in Wayne.

The attorney general said in a statement that at about 4:38 p.m., an officer from the Mountain Lakes Police Department attempted to pull over a Lexus sedan after he observed it perform an illegal U-turn.

Police said the car did not stop and a pursuit ensued involving two other police departments that ended in Wayne at the interchange of Routes 46 and 23 and Interstate 80, near the Willowbrook Mall, when multiple officers fired at Pullman, fatally wounding him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a .380-caliber pistol was recovered from his vehicle.

The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau. A state law enacted in 2019 requires the attorney general’s office to conduct an investigation of any killing by a law enforcement officer.