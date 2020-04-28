Hudson Valley Seed Changes Name

Nonprofit is now Land to Learn

Hudson Valley Seed, which has been teaching local elementary school students about gardening since 2012, has changed its name to Land to Learn.

Air Rhodes, the nonprofit’s director of development, said the original name was causing too much confusion because many people thought the organization sold seeds. “We buy and plant a lot of seeds, including from the Hudson Valley Seed Co., but we don’t sell any,” Rhodes said. “We’re looking forward to people knowing us as who we are: a regional, social-justice-rooted garden education organization.”

The organization also unveiled a new logo by Emily Sylvester, a graphic designer in Beacon. For more information, see landtolearn.org.