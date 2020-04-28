Hudson Valley Seed Changes Name

mm By |

Nonprofit is now Land to Learn

Hudson Valley Seed, which has been teaching local elementary school students about gardening since 2012, has changed its name to Land to Learn.

land to learn graphic

Air Rhodes, the nonprofit’s director of development, said the original name was causing too much confusion because many people thought the organization sold seeds. “We buy and plant a lot of seeds, including from the Hudson Valley Seed Co., but we don’t sell any,” Rhodes said. “We’re looking forward to people knowing us as who we are: a regional, social-justice-rooted garden education organization.”

The organization also unveiled a new logo by Emily Sylvester, a graphic designer in Beacon. For more information, see landtolearn.org.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.