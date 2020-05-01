Around Town

VAL/SAL —Julia Sniffen, the principal of Haldane High School, at right, delivered the good news from a safe distance to Bridget Goldberg that she was named valedictorian of the Class of 2020. Sniffen also visited Anneke Chan, the salutatorian. (Photo provided)

SAFE AT SEA — Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jarek Panko, of Beacon, stands “phone-talker watch” on April 22 aboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean. Keeping the carrier at sea allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the pandemic, the Navy says. (Photo by Samuel Gruss/U.S. Navy)

UNINVITED GUEST — This shot by Current reporter Liz Schevthuk Armstrong, taken in her backyard in Cold Spring, was among those selected by The Washington Post for its Squirrel Week 2020 Photography Contest. See more at bit.ly/squirrel-week.

THANKERCHIEF —The Westchester-Putnam Council of Boy Scouts of America donated 8,640 Scout neckerchiefs to create masks and scrub caps for day care workers, first responders and supermarket and store employees. A crew from United for the Troops delivered them. Yorktown Troop 165 Scoutmaster Jann Mirchandani shows off one of the caps she sewed. (Photo provided)