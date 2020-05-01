Current Hires Community Manager

The Highlands Current has named a community and events manager to oversee social media and engage with members and readers.

Teresa Lagerman, who lives in Cold Spring with her family, is the co-founder of Condensed, a branding and design firm, and has been working with startups and nonprofit organizations for more than a decade.

Before moving to the village, she owned a co-working space in Brooklyn and created an annual fair, called Cut & Crafted, for local makers. A native of Madrid, she holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and international relations from Universidad Nebrija.

Lagerman is also a board member of the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at community@highlandscurrent.org.

The Current, which serves residents of Cold Spring, Philipstown, Garrison, Nelsonville and Beacon, was able to fund the position, as well as that of a senior editor, with donations from readers through its membership program.