Current Hires Community Manager

mm By |

The Highlands Current has named a community and events manager to oversee social media and engage with members and readers.

Teresa Lagerman

Teresa Lagerman

Teresa Lagerman, who lives in Cold Spring with her family, is the co-founder of Condensed, a branding and design firm, and has been working with startups and nonprofit organizations for more than a decade.

Before moving to the village, she owned a co-working space in Brooklyn and created an annual fair, called Cut & Crafted, for local makers. A native of Madrid, she holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and international relations from Universidad Nebrija.

Lagerman is also a board member of the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at community@highlandscurrent.org.

The Current, which serves residents of Cold Spring, Philipstown, Garrison, Nelsonville and Beacon, was able to fund the position, as well as that of a senior editor, with donations from readers through its membership program.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.