Bob Nowak (1945-2020)

Robert Laramee Nowak, 74, of Cold Spring, died on April 23 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor with his wife, Susan Early, at his side.

Bob was born July 22, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of Edmund and Elizabeth “Betty” (Laramee) Nowak.

A 1964 graduate of Linden High School, he served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam as a coxswain on a riverboat. After his service, he worked at jobs requiring mechanical expertise, including at Anchor Motor Freight and Sears. He was a founding member of LZ Hope, a self-help group at the VA hospital in East Orange, New Jersey, for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Bob lived in New Jersey for 57 years before moving to Cold Spring. In his earlier years he enjoyed taking family and friends out on his boat, riding his motorcycle and attending car shows with his 63½ Ford Galaxy.

He loved his dogs, Fords, frogs, Coca-Cola, mustards, chili, hot peppers, cheese and (sadly) the Jets. His family said he was a thoughtful and generous person.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother, Lee Nowak (Sue); a sister, Joy Kennedy (Tim); and a sister-in-law, MaryJayne Nowak.

Memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org) or any veteran’s organization or charity. A tribute to be held at Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring will be announced.