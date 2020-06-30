Man Drowns in Putnam Valley Lake

mm By |

Jumped into water from boat

A Brooklyn man drowned in Oscawana Lake in Putnam Valley on Saturday (June 27), according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 3:35 p.m. to a report that Sydney Joseph, 46, had gone under the water after jumping from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

According to the sheriff, three men in the boat, including its owner, Thomas Muscianisi, whose family has a summer home in Putnam Valley, said that Joseph had jumped in with a flotation device but apparently slipped under the water without being noticed. The four men were friends and business partners.

A search was called off at 7:30 p.m. It continued on Sunday but was again called off because of difficult water conditions. On Monday, a New York State Police dive team located Joseph’s body at 11:18 a.m.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.