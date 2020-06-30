Man Drowns in Putnam Valley Lake

Jumped into water from boat

A Brooklyn man drowned in Oscawana Lake in Putnam Valley on Saturday (June 27), according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 3:35 p.m. to a report that Sydney Joseph, 46, had gone under the water after jumping from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

According to the sheriff, three men in the boat, including its owner, Thomas Muscianisi, whose family has a summer home in Putnam Valley, said that Joseph had jumped in with a flotation device but apparently slipped under the water without being noticed. The four men were friends and business partners.

A search was called off at 7:30 p.m. It continued on Sunday but was again called off because of difficult water conditions. On Monday, a New York State Police dive team located Joseph’s body at 11:18 a.m.