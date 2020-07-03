Beacon School Board Member Resigns

Also: Superintendent contract extended five years

Michael Rutkoske, who with Meredith Heuer and Antony Tseng was part of a first wave of newcomers elected to the nine-member board four years ago, said at its annual reorganizational meeting on Wednesday (July 1) that he will resign as of next week, citing work and other commitments.

The board will begin discussing how to fill the seat at its next meeting, which is scheduled for July 20. Its options include holding a special election, an appointment or sticking with eight members until the 2021 vote.

At the same meeting, the board elected Heuer as president. She succeeds Anthony White, who won reelection last month but chose to step aside as board head. Heuer had been its vice president for the last two years; Elissa Betterbid, a board member since 2018, was elected to succeed her.

Earlier this month, the board extended the contract of Superintendent Matt Landahl for five years, until June 21, 2025.

Landahl was hired in 2017 after a yearlong search for a new schools chief. He will earn $197,676 this year, and his salary in subsequent years will be based on performance evaluations.