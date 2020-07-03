Hustis Pleads Not Guilty

Discussions continue about plea deal

Charles E. “Chuck” Hustis III, a former Cold Spring trustee and mayoral candidate who was charged by federal authorities with the attempted enticement of a minor for sex, pleaded not guilty on Thursday (July 2) during his arraignment in White Plains.

Hustis was arrested by the FBI in December while authorities say he waited to meet a teenage boy after making arrangements online. A judge released Hustis on $150,000 bond but placed him under home detention with a monitoring device.

The Thursday hearing took place by audio conference; Hustis, 37, was indicted by a grand jury on June 30. The next hearing will take place later this month, and Hustis’ public defender continues to negotiate a possible plea deal.