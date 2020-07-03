Remember These Headlines?

Or maybe you were there

2010

A Creative Dry Spell Led to Her Tamales • Cold Spring Village Board Passes Law Allowing Composting Toilets at Parks • Understanding Donald Lusk • Michael Bakker Wins Cold Spring Triathalon • The Sad Demise of the Once Proud Word Awesome • Cold Spring Board Meetings to be Televised • Three World War II Veterans Receive French Medal and Gratitude at Waterfront Ceremony • “Impeach Obama” Effort by LaRouche Group Draws Support, Debate, Near Foodtown Plaza • Leo the Cat Has Been Found • Cold Spring’s Radio Station • Serradas, Hustis Attack Mayor and Special Board Funding • Guy Fawkes’ Element Dropped from Boscobel’s Bonfire Night • John Adams Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom • Cold Spring Foresees Ending Fiscal Year with About $40,000 Extra • Village Board Approves “Dark Skies” Lighting for Waterfront • Vincent Leibell Will Not Take Office as Putnam County Executive

2011

Another Great “Listening Room” Lineup at Philipstown.info • Rescue on Breakneck Ridge • Rezoning Brings Praise, Even from Former Critics, and Scattered Complaints • Draft Law to Ban Weapons from Town Property Draws Immediate Salvo from NRA Lawyer • PhilipsTalk with Richard Shea • Nelsonville to Hold Rare Event: A Contested Election • Will Route 9 Traffic Light Finally Become a Reality? • Dancing Boys Likely to Tear the House Down at Grease • New Sand for Tots Park Sandbox • NRC Declares Indian Point Safe • Dr. Peter Gergely and Stacy Labriola Join Phil Donahue as Desmond-Fish Honorees • World’s End Theater Debuts with The Seagull • Hockey Coming to Haldane? • Village Board — Skeptically — Weighs Idea of New Firehouse at Butterfield Site • Chapel Restoration First to Invite Local Same-Sex Weddings • Split Village Board Scuttles Bid to Allow Higher Fences • Philipstown.info to Host First Candidate Forum at Haldane • Fracking with Our Future • Philipstown Man and Companion Accused of Selling Heroin • Continental Village Residents Seek Help with Lakeland School Taxes • Haldane Girls’ Varsity Volleyball Team Brings Home Gold • Residents Tell EPA, Village Board of Ongoing Worries over Marathon Site

2012

Pop Warner Football Wants to Install Lights at Mayor’s Park • Online Petition Urges Repeal of Mayor’s Salary Hike • Mayor Faces Marion Avenue Wrath • Mining Returns to Philipstown? • Cold Spring Board Introduces Global Warming Pledge • Villanti Proposes Improvements to Haldane Football Field • Dunkin’ Donuts Study Predicts No Traffic Problems • Butterfield Committee Walks Site and Ponders • Cold Spring Says No to Fast Food • Cleanup Follows Hurricane Sandy Through Philipstown • Scuccimarra Defeats Rosario • Gallagher Says He’s Done with Mayor’s Job

2013

Putnam Clerk Says No to Gun-Info Request • Residents Ponder Local Solutions to Address Climate Change • Rector Sounds Alarm on Church Finances • Post Office at Butterfield or “No Place,” Warns Mayor • Town and Village Ban Firearms • Route 9 Biker Assault at Former Hardware Store • Charge Against Mazzuca Draws Surprise and Support • DEC Coal Tar Cleanup Question Looms Over Cold Spring Boat Club • Little Enthusiasm Locally for School Consolidation • Concept of Linking Cold Spring and Beacon with “Fjord Trail” Advances • Mystery Point Sold to Billionaire Philanthropist • Our Lady of Loretto Says Goodbye to Fr. McSweeney • DA Sues Sheriff for $5 Million • Constitution Island Education Center Proposed for Main Street • Ailes and Shea Discuss New Senior Center at American Legion Post • Manhunt for Suspected Murderer Unnerves Cold Spring • Towne Crier Cafe Re-opens in Beacon • Handel’s Messiah Comes to Cold Spring • Plumbush School Approved by Town Planning Board • Public Officials React to Train Tragedy

2014

Maloney and Florke Announce Wedding Plans • Weekend Residential Village Proposed for Philipstown • Diagonal Parking Proposed for Main Street • Bowman and Fadde Running as Team • Trustee Hawkins Receives Legal Threats • Library Turns a Page with New Director Jen McCreery • Shea Seeks Public Input into Cell Tower Decision • Emotional Haldane Budget Forum Outlines Program Cuts • Butterfield Zoning Approved • President Delivers West Point Commencement Address • Philipstown.Info Becomes Charitable Organization • Lost Hikers Pose a Challenge • Maloney Retains Seat in a Republican Year • Haldane’s Girls’ Soccer Wins First State Championship • Gordon Stewart, Our Founder, Dies

2015

Many Car Tires Cut at Metro-North Parking Lot • Beacon Pool to Reopen to General Public • Concept of Garrison Fire District Prompts Debate at Town Board • Town Board Urges Action to Prevent “Bomb” Train Accidents on Hudson • State Testing a Divisive Issue in Local Schools • This Romeo and Juliet Has a Very Happy Ending • State Police Say Kayaker a Killer • Pataki Declares for Presidency • Beacon 3D Sculptures Transform Main Street • Beacon Reviews Merging Fire Houses • Groundbreaking Day at Butterfield Site • Town Board Votes to Pave Part of South Mountain Pass • Six Alternatives to Breakneck • The Beacon Theatre Sold • Made in Philipstown Strikes a Chord • Santos Family Ready to Rebuild • Merchants Happy to See Seastreak Visitors • Beacon Will See More Hotel Rooms

2016

First Parking Meter for Cold Spring • Beacon School Leaders Under Fire • Questions Raised About Putnam Tourism Office • Parking Woes as Beacon Grows • Our Town Attracts Plenty of Local Characters • New Senior Center Will Be Named for Ailes • Beacon and Fishkill Discuss Sharing Police • Challengers Prevail in Beacon School Race • Pastor Spots Intruder on Doggie-Cam • Three Thousand Hikers Storm Breakneck • Late-Night Motion Stirs Protest at Beacon School Board • Coast Guard Proposes More Barge Parking Areas • Ailes Pulls Funds for Senior Citizen Center • Hello (Again) Dolly! • Modern Art Space to Open in Philipstown in 2017 • Feds to Beacon Police: You Are Free to Go • Beacon Historical Society Finds New, Larger Home • Garrison Fire Company Spending Jumps 27 Percent • Antidote Saves Two Heroin Users on Same Day • Neighbors to Ask State to Close Indian Brook Falls • Butterfield Developer Wants $2.5 Million from Village

2017

Beacon Boys Must Forfeit Wins • GE on Hudson River Cleanup: We’re Done • New Superintendent in Beacon • Tourism Board Chair Charged with $10 Theft • Major Crime in Beacon Falls to Five-Year Low • Rev. Geer to Retire from St. Philip’s • Cold Spring Mayor’s Race Too Close to Call • 300-Plus Unit Development Proposed for Beacon Train Station Area • Philipstown Forbids Aiding Immigration Arrests • Philipstown, Cold Spring Merge Building Departments • Putnam Sheriff Settles Defamation Case • Village Raises Concern About Herbicide • Craig House Sale Pending • Airbnb Bookings Jump 75 Percent in Philipstown • Nelsonville Residents Object to Cell Tower Plan • Beacon on Board for Skate Park • Too Many Visitors, or Not Enough? • Beacon Adopts Building Freeze • Langley is New Putnam Sheriff

2018

Development in Beacon: What Next? • Local Dreamers Fight to Stay • Are Schools Safe Enough? • Cell-Tower Company, Verizon Sue Philipstown • Philipstown Names Anti-Drug Coordinator • Students Protest Gun Violence • Philipstown Enacts Safe-Storage Gun Law • Beacon Police Add Body Cameras • Jean Marzollo, Children’s Book Author, Dies at 75 • Sign Lands Beacon Man in Court • Assemblyman Skartados Dies at 62 • Rise in “Vaping” Causes Alarm • Beacon Solar Farm Ready to Shine • Little Stony Point Gets a Facelift • Goose Problem Continues at Mayor’s Park • Grannies Head to the Border • Beacon to Consider Municipal IDs • Beacon Schools Taking Steps to Diversify Staff • Beacon Launches Free Bus Loop • Tires Dumped Into Indian Brook • Silver Spoon May Become Hotel • For Sale: Beacon Prison • Montgomery Take District 1 Seat • Beacon Council Reconsiders Pinball Ban

2019

Don Nice, Painter of the Everyday, Dies at 86 • Beacon Mayor Has Challenger • Anti-Abortion Draft Ignites Debate at Putnam Legislature • Challengers Sweep in Nelsonville • Could Parking Meters Come to Beacon? • Does Cold Spring Need Another Traffic Light? • New Nelsonville Mayor Says He Will Resign • Judge Reitz Dies at 57 • Putnam Passes Secrecy Law • Maloney Says He Would Vote for Impeachment, But Prefers Ballots • For Some, Vaccination Law Stings • Huge Fishkill Development Looms Over Beacon • Trolley Struggles to Get on Track • Putnam Visitors’ Bureau Disappears • Beacon to Add Three Firefighters • Mental-Health Hub Opens in Cold Spring • Haldane Coach Arrested • Beacon Has New Mayor; Philipstown, New Clerk • Three-Story Limit on Main? • Former Cold Spring Trustee Arrested by FBI

2020

Putnam Sheriff Releases Three Defendants Under Bail Law • ZBA Rules Against Rock-Crushing Firm • Whistling Willie’s Closes Its Doors • Nelsonville Approves Cell-Tower Settlement • Putnam Settles Hossu Case for $750,000 • Route 9 Firm Sues Philipstown for $50 Million • Coronavirus on the Move • Breakneck Burns • Students and Teachers Adjust to New Plan • Open Space Institute Buys Breakneck Chalet • Beacon Prison Virus Cases Highest in State • Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Cancels 2020 Season

