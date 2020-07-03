Sheila Williams (1944-2020)

Sheila Y. Williams, 76, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on June 12 at Wingate at Beacon.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1944, in Manhattan, the daughter of Thomas and Yvone (Jones) Anderson. She married James Williams, who died in 2003.

Sheila worked as an LPN for more than 40 years at Castle Point VA Medical Center and Fishkill Health Related Center. She was a longtime member of the Christ Church United Methodist in Beacon and the United Methodist Women’s Club.

She is survived by her children: Melissa Williams and James Williams; her brothers, Wayne Anderson and Thomas Anderson Jr.; and her sisters, Yvone and Andrea.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Information provided by Riverview by Halvey funeral home