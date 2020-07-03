The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
Drive-In Fireworks
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | facebook.com/dutchesscogov
The gates will open at 7:30 p.m., with the first 500 cars admitted.
No concessions or bathrooms will be open. No alcohol will be allowed. Free
TUES 7
Listening Town Hall
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Dutchess County
bit.ly/2NIfyYw
People of color are invited to share their experiences in Dutchess County via Zoom during a forum hosted by County Executive Marc Molinaro with U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, members of the Dutchess Human Rights Commission and the NAACP, and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Register online.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 11
The Donate $10 Fundraiser and Arts Opener
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.com
In its first exhibit since the shutdown began, BAU will offer its walls to any artist who donates $10 to Community Action Partnership. Through Aug. 2. Gallery visitors must wear face coverings and keep social distance.
MUSIC
THURS 9
Drum Circle
BEACON
6 p.m. Long Dock Park | 23 Long Dock Road
facebook.com/beacondrumcircle
Bring your drums, percussion instruments and a chair. Participants must wear masks and observe social distancing.
THURS 9
Listening to Tom-Tom
KATONAH
7 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
In this livestreamed event, performers will present excerpts from the first opera written and staged by an African-American woman, Shirley Graham Du Bois. There will also be a panel discussion on the work. Register online. Cost: $10
FRI 10
Space Out, Outside
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
The band 4 Airports — guitarist Craig Chin and synthesist Nathan Yeager — will perform electronic music.
FRI 10
The Whispering Tree
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
The folk-rock duo will perform songs from its latest album, Invisible Forces.
SAT 11
Judith Tulloch Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
The band’s sound has been described as “world-pop-fusion with a jazzy edge.”
SUN 12
Decoda
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The wind players will perform a family friendly concert. Cost: $10
SUN 12
Robert Tellefsen
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
The Brooklyn native grew up playing in Greenwich Village cafes with Bob Dylan and Richie Havens.
TALKS
THURS 9
Virtual Sanctuary
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Roshi Pat Enkyo O’Hara, the author of Most Intimate, a book on Zen practice, will lead a meditation on how we can respond to a changing world.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 6
Mummies and More
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/MummiesAndMore
Experience ancient Egypt in this Zoom event.
TUES 7
Gender 101: Teen Gender Workshop
PUTNAM VALLEY
5 p.m. Putnam Valley Library
bookwhen.com/putnamvalleylibrary
Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to register with a school email for this discussion about gender and identity led by Tony Arrien from the Loft and Gina Sanchirico from GLSEN, along with drag queens Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines.
THURS 9
Robert Rivest
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
In this one-man performance, Rivest will use mime and comedy to tell stories designed for children in grades 1 to 5. Register for the Zoom event by emailing youth@beaconlibrary.org.
FRI 10
Tween Summer Book Club
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/TweenSummerBookClub
Talk about what you’re reading and find out what mystery novel will be discussed next time. The group will meet every two weeks through August.
CIVIC
Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 7
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
TUES 7
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 8
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 8
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
845-424-3689 | gufs.org