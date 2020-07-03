The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

Drive-In Fireworks

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | facebook.com/dutchesscogov

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m., with the first 500 cars admitted.

No concessions or bathrooms will be open. No alcohol will be allowed. Free

TUES 7

Listening Town Hall

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Dutchess County

bit.ly/2NIfyYw

People of color are invited to share their experiences in Dutchess County via Zoom during a forum hosted by County Executive Marc Molinaro with U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, members of the Dutchess Human Rights Commission and the NAACP, and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Register online.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

The Donate $10 Fundraiser and Arts Opener

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.com

In its first exhibit since the shutdown began, BAU will offer its walls to any artist who donates $10 to Community Action Partnership. Through Aug. 2. Gallery visitors must wear face coverings and keep social distance.

MUSIC

THURS 9

Drum Circle

BEACON

6 p.m. Long Dock Park | 23 Long Dock Road

facebook.com/beacondrumcircle

Bring your drums, percussion instruments and a chair. Participants must wear masks and observe social distancing.

THURS 9

Listening to Tom-Tom

KATONAH

7 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

In this livestreamed event, performers will present excerpts from the first opera written and staged by an African-American woman, Shirley Graham Du Bois. There will also be a panel discussion on the work. Register online. Cost: $10

FRI 10

Space Out, Outside

BEACON

6 p.m. Polhill Park

The band 4 Airports — guitarist Craig Chin and synthesist Nathan Yeager — will perform electronic music.

FRI 10

The Whispering Tree

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

The folk-rock duo will perform songs from its latest album, Invisible Forces.

SAT 11

Judith Tulloch Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

The band’s sound has been described as “world-pop-fusion with a jazzy edge.”

SUN 12

Decoda

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

The wind players will perform a family friendly concert. Cost: $10

SUN 12

Robert Tellefsen

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

The Brooklyn native grew up playing in Greenwich Village cafes with Bob Dylan and Richie Havens.

TALKS

THURS 9

Virtual Sanctuary

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Roshi Pat Enkyo O’Hara, the author of Most Intimate, a book on Zen practice, will lead a meditation on how we can respond to a changing world.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 6

Mummies and More

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/MummiesAndMore

Experience ancient Egypt in this Zoom event.

TUES 7

Gender 101: Teen Gender Workshop

PUTNAM VALLEY

5 p.m. Putnam Valley Library

bookwhen.com/putnamvalleylibrary

Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to register with a school email for this discussion about gender and identity led by Tony Arrien from the Loft and Gina Sanchirico from GLSEN, along with drag queens Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines.

THURS 9

Robert Rivest

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

In this one-man performance, Rivest will use mime and comedy to tell stories designed for children in grades 1 to 5. Register for the Zoom event by emailing youth@beaconlibrary.org.

FRI 10

Tween Summer Book Club

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/TweenSummerBookClub

Talk about what you’re reading and find out what mystery novel will be discussed next time. The group will meet every two weeks through August.

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 7

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

TUES 7

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 8

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 8

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

845-424-3689 | gufs.org