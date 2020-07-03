Village Board Accepts Resignation

Officer was involved in 2012 shooting death in New York City

The Cold Spring Village Board on June 23 accepted the resignation of Officer Scott Morris. He had been hired late last year but agreed to resign after residents protested his role as supervisor at the scene of a police killing of an 18-year-old man in the Bronx in 2012.

Morris was not charged but faced New York Police Department reprimands for “failure to notify police communications” and “failure to supervise members during a police incident.” He resigned from the NYPD in 2017.

The vote was 3-0. Mayor Dave Merandy was absent and Trustee Fran Murphy abstained, saying later that she felt the board had done its due diligence before hiring Morris.

“I didn’t want him to resign; it wasn’t fair to him,” she said. Murphy said Morris, who provided details of the 2012 incident when interviewed by the board, had indicated he would resign if the incident ever became an issue.