5 Questions: Charley Krachy

Charley Krachy, of Garrison, is the owner of Old Dog New Saxophones.

How did you get introduced to the saxophone?

At the end of the school year, high schools have a presentation with the chorus and band. My parents took me to Croton High School to see it when I was 10 or 11. This kid came out with an alto sax. The next morning, I said, “I want to play the saxophone.”

When did you decide to go pro?

It was always a hobby. I got a degree in finance [to pay the bills]. But in 1989, I did my first concert at the Greenwich House Music School. We recorded the performance and put it out, and this guy from The Village Voice wrote a review. A month later, we’re at the Blue Note.

How did you wind up selling instruments made in Taiwan?

A guy had tried one at a trade show in China and posted a positive review. So I bought one. It was a quality horn. I emailed Gu Tai Corp. and said, “How would you like someone in New York to represent your horns?”

Who is your favorite saxophonist?

Lester Young. Bird [Charlie Parker] and Prez [Young], I came up on that. In the 1980s, I got into [Stan] Getz, Lee Konitz and Warne Marsh. That’s where I’m at. I’m back there. Lester Young, to me: My God. One note. Just listen to one note.

What do you love about jazz?

What I do is I take a standard tune and put my take on it. If I do my job, at the end of the night, you will walk out of that club feeling happy, a little uplifted and you’ve heard original stuff you’ll never hear again. When you connect like that with the audience, it’s just a good feeling. That’s it. That’s the top.