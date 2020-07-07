Corrin Peter Strong, 93, died on July 4 in Garrison.

Born in New York City and raised in Washington, D.C., Peter graduated from Putney School in Vermont in 1944 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1946.

In 1948 he earned a degree in sociology at Yale, then studied the cello in Paris before teaching at Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Massachusetts. In 1954 he obtained a master’s degree in education from George Washington University and later, a master’s degree in political science from Columbia University.

In 1953, aboard a 47-foot yawl, Pavana, he skippered a transatlantic voyage to Norway, where his father was serving as ambassador. There he met his future wife, Mette Hjort Mathiesen.

Between 1954 and 1957, he was engaged in programming and policy at Radio Free Europe, creating content supporting the Hungarian uprising. From 1959 to 1972, he served the American-Scandinavian Foundation, the last 10 years as president.

He was also chairman of the board of Bankstreet College of Education, a trustee of the Hattie M. Strong foundation and founder and director of the Conservation Society of Southern Vermont. In the late 1960s he preserved thousands of acres of land and rivers in Vermont while pursuing his interest in natural resource energy and raising organic pork. His other lifelong passions were music, sculpting, skiing, sailing and tennis.

Peter is survived by his children: Karin, Bente, Ingrid, Berit Leif and Finn, and nine grandchildren.

