Peg Merandy (1927-2020)

Julia Margaret “Peg” Merandy, 93, died July 5 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

She was born May 13, 1927, at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring, one of the 10 children of Samuel and Catherine (Trimble) Monroe. She grew up on Garden Street in Cold Spring and, as a teenager, worked at the National Biscuit Co. in Beacon. She was closest to her brother, Dick, with whom she shared a mischievous sense of humor and youthful capers, her family said.

After six years of courtship, on April 1, 1951, she married a neighbor, Roland “Sonny” Merandy, a World War II veteran. They made a home at 10 Whitehill Place, where they raised four children. They were married for 45 years until Sonny’s death in 1994.

As mother to children attending the Our Lady of Loretto Elementary School, Peg was a member of the Mother’s Guild and will be long remembered for her pioneering physical education classes in the late 1960s and early 1970s. In 1980, Peg returned to the workforce as the supervisor of housekeeping for the Holiday Inn in Fishkill.

Peg enjoyed crocheting, reading detective novels and backyard birding, and always kept her hummingbird feeders well-filled. She also maintained ample stores of homemade cakes and cookies, her family said. Most recently, Peg’s life was enriched by Cold Spring United Methodist Church’s weekly crochet gatherings.

Peg is survived by her children: Roland Merandy (Darla) of Sisters, Oregon; Dave Merandy (Stephanie Hawkins), who is the mayor of Cold Spring; Cathy Merandy of Patterson; and Linda Pidala (Steve); her sister, Mildred LeFever of Poughkeepsie; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cold Spring United Methodist Church Prayer Shawl Group, 216 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 or the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corp, 14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

