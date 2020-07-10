The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
MON 13
NY Forward Loan Fund Program Info
CARMEL
3 p.m. Putnam County Business Council
845-228-8595
putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com
Get details about this economic recovery loan program for small businesses, nonprofits and small landlords. Register online.
TUES 14
Elijah Hughes Signing
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m.
Beacon Hotel Restaurant & Lounge
424 Main St. | 845-440-3491
beaconhotelhudsonvalley.com
Elijah Hughes, a former Beacon High School basketball player who is entering the NBA draft after attending Syracuse University, will sign autographs. The first 50 guests will receive a poster and photos will be available for $5.
TUES 14
Citywide Scavenger Hunt
BEACON
facebook.com/beaconrec
Watch for clues on social media and pick up a decoder at the library, Recreation Center or City Hall. Solve the master puzzle and win a prize. The first 50 correct answers win a bonus. Continues through TUES 21.
TUES 14
Virtual Breakfast Event
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce
Find out more about the Insider’s Guide to Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Garrison. Register online.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 11
Visitor Tours
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812
visitmanitoga.org
Russel Wright’s house, grounds and studio will open for tours. Reservations and face coverings are required. Cost: $50 for two people
SAT 11
Homemade
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Magazzino reopens with Homemade, an exhibition of more than 30 works created by eight New York-based Italian artists during the pandemic. Online reservations required. Visit website for safety protocols.
WED 15
Storm King Opening
NEW WINDSOR
10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Storm King Art Center | 1 Museum Road
845-534-3115 | stormking.org
See new works by Kiki Smith and Martha Tuttle as well as the collection of large sculptures and land works spread across 500 acres. Online reservations required.
MUSIC
SAT 11
Judith Tulloch Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
The band’s sound has been described as “world-pop-fusion with a jazzy edge.”
SAT 11
Julia Bruskin & Aaron Wunsch
BEACON
7:30 p.m. | Howland Chamber Music Circle
bit.ly/3ebqBEj
Julia Bruskin and Aaron Wunsch will perform works by Beethoven, Boulanger and Debussy during this live YouTube event.
SUN 12
Decoda
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The wind players will perform a family friendly concert. Cost: $10
SUN 12
Robert Tellefsen
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
The Brooklyn native grew up playing in Greenwich Village cafes with Bob Dylan and Richie Havens.
MON 13
Annalyse & Ryan
BEACON
8 p.m. | Howland Cultural Center
facebook.com/howlandcenterbeacon
The Beacon-based husband-and-wife duo Annalyse McCoy and Ryan Dunn will showcase their Americana music during this streaming Facebook performance.
THURS 16
Drum Circle
BEACON
6 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
facebook.com/beacondrumcircle
Bring your percussion instruments and drums to play at a safe distance.
FRI 17
Simply Diamond
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St.
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
This Neil Diamond tribute band will play the performer’s hits. Food trucks will be available. Cost: $22
SAT 18
Lucky Luna
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
Jim Cardinal, Laurie Clark and Tony Acquisto will play original songs.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 11
The Donate $10 Fundraiser and Arts Opener
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.com
In its first exhibit since the shutdown began, BAU will offer its walls to any artist who donates $10 to Community Action Partnership. Through Aug. 2.
SAT 11
Remnants
BEACON
Noon – 9 p.m. RiverWinds
172 Main St. | 845-838-2880
riverwindsgallery.com
View selected works by Alaina Enslen.
SAT 11
Members Art Show and Sale
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Works by more than 30 artists in all media will be on view through Aug. 30. Also SUN 12, SAT 18, SUN 19.
SAT 11
Silent Killer
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
Mr. Kum Kum’s first U.S. solo show will feature handpainted icons and insects. Through July 31. Only 10 people will be allowed in the gallery at a time, and masks are required.
TALKS
TUES 14
Cultivating Awareness and Resilience in Education
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Christa Turksma and Tish Jennings, the co-developers of the CARE program for educators, will speak with Mark Greenberg about helping students flourish. Online registration required.
TUES 14
Raising Chickens in Your Backyard
BREWSTER
6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
845-278-6738
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Learn everything you need to know to keep a small flock for your family.
Register online. Free
TUES 14
New Leaf Community Garden Info Session
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Register online to learn more about the new Philipstown community garden.
WED 15
Sound Bath
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Lisa Knowles of beBhakti Yoga Center will lead an hour-long Zoom session using sounds from crystal and Tibetan singing bowls for meditation. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.
THURS 16
Pathways to Planetary Health Forum
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Actor Edward Norton, who is the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity, joins Jonathan F. P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, for a discussion about sustainable ecosystems. Register online.
THURS 16
Fiction Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Discuss Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi at this Zoom event.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 12
Greek Myths & Legends
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Watch an online performance by Traveling Lantern Theatre of classic stories anytime until SUN 19. See website for details.
MON 13
Intro to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Amanda Lisk will lead this webinar for ages 10 and older on how to care for children. Register online. Also TUES 14, WED 15.
WED 15
Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers
GARRISON
10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Join Miss Gabi online for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
MON 13
Literary Soirée
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Actors Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson will read excerpts from classic literature. Register online.
FRI 17
The Loving Story
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
cya.live/event/2506
Depot Docs returns online with this account of the love story and legacy of Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter. In 1967, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia legalized interracial marriage. Cost: $10
CIVIC
Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 14
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 15
Dutchess County COVID-19 Update
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. | facebook.com/DutchessCoGov
County Executive Marc Molinaro will provide the latest information on the shutdown in this livestream.