The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

MON 13

NY Forward Loan Fund Program Info

CARMEL

3 p.m. Putnam County Business Council

845-228-8595

putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com

Get details about this economic recovery loan program for small businesses, nonprofits and small landlords. Register online.

TUES 14

Elijah Hughes Signing

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m.

Beacon Hotel Restaurant & Lounge

424 Main St. | 845-440-3491

beaconhotelhudsonvalley.com

Elijah Hughes, a former Beacon High School basketball player who is entering the NBA draft after attending Syracuse University, will sign autographs. The first 50 guests will receive a poster and photos will be available for $5.

TUES 14

Citywide Scavenger Hunt

BEACON

facebook.com/beaconrec

Watch for clues on social media and pick up a decoder at the library, Recreation Center or City Hall. Solve the master puzzle and win a prize. The first 50 correct answers win a bonus. Continues through TUES 21.

TUES 14

Virtual Breakfast Event

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce

Find out more about the Insider’s Guide to Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Garrison. Register online.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

Visitor Tours

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812

visitmanitoga.org

Russel Wright’s house, grounds and studio will open for tours. Reservations and face coverings are required. Cost: $50 for two people

SAT 11

Homemade

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Magazzino reopens with Homemade, an exhibition of more than 30 works created by eight New York-based Italian artists during the pandemic. Online reservations required. Visit website for safety protocols.

WED 15

Storm King Opening

NEW WINDSOR

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Storm King Art Center | 1 Museum Road

845-534-3115 | stormking.org

See new works by Kiki Smith and Martha Tuttle as well as the collection of large sculptures and land works spread across 500 acres. Online reservations required.

MUSIC

SAT 11

Judith Tulloch Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

The band’s sound has been described as “world-pop-fusion with a jazzy edge.”

SAT 11

Julia Bruskin & Aaron Wunsch

BEACON

7:30 p.m. | Howland Chamber Music Circle

bit.ly/3ebqBEj

Julia Bruskin and Aaron Wunsch will perform works by Beethoven, Boulanger and Debussy during this live YouTube event.

SUN 12

Decoda

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

The wind players will perform a family friendly concert. Cost: $10

SUN 12

Robert Tellefsen

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

The Brooklyn native grew up playing in Greenwich Village cafes with Bob Dylan and Richie Havens.

MON 13

Annalyse & Ryan

BEACON

8 p.m. | Howland Cultural Center

facebook.com/howlandcenterbeacon

The Beacon-based husband-and-wife duo Annalyse McCoy and Ryan Dunn will showcase their Americana music during this streaming Facebook performance.

THURS 16

Drum Circle

BEACON

6 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

facebook.com/beacondrumcircle

Bring your percussion instruments and drums to play at a safe distance.

FRI 17

Simply Diamond

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St.

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

This Neil Diamond tribute band will play the performer’s hits. Food trucks will be available. Cost: $22

SAT 18

Lucky Luna

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

Jim Cardinal, Laurie Clark and Tony Acquisto will play original songs.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 11

The Donate $10 Fundraiser and Arts Opener

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.com

In its first exhibit since the shutdown began, BAU will offer its walls to any artist who donates $10 to Community Action Partnership. Through Aug. 2.

SAT 11

Remnants

BEACON

Noon – 9 p.m. RiverWinds

172 Main St. | 845-838-2880

riverwindsgallery.com

View selected works by Alaina Enslen.

SAT 11

Members Art Show and Sale

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Works by more than 30 artists in all media will be on view through Aug. 30. Also SUN 12, SAT 18, SUN 19.

SAT 11

Silent Killer

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

Mr. Kum Kum’s first U.S. solo show will feature handpainted icons and insects. Through July 31. Only 10 people will be allowed in the gallery at a time, and masks are required.

TALKS

TUES 14

Cultivating Awareness and Resilience in Education

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Christa Turksma and Tish Jennings, the co-developers of the CARE program for educators, will speak with Mark Greenberg about helping students flourish. Online registration required.

TUES 14

Raising Chickens in Your Backyard

BREWSTER

6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

845-278-6738

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Learn everything you need to know to keep a small flock for your family.

Register online. Free

TUES 14

New Leaf Community Garden Info Session

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Register online to learn more about the new Philipstown community garden.

WED 15

Sound Bath

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Lisa Knowles of beBhakti Yoga Center will lead an hour-long Zoom session using sounds from crystal and Tibetan singing bowls for meditation. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.

THURS 16

Pathways to Planetary Health Forum

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Actor Edward Norton, who is the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity, joins Jonathan F. P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, for a discussion about sustainable ecosystems. Register online.

THURS 16

Fiction Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Discuss Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi at this Zoom event.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 12

Greek Myths & Legends

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Watch an online performance by Traveling Lantern Theatre of classic stories anytime until SUN 19. See website for details.

MON 13

Intro to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Amanda Lisk will lead this webinar for ages 10 and older on how to care for children. Register online. Also TUES 14, WED 15.

WED 15

Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers

GARRISON

10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Join Miss Gabi online for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.

STAGE & SCREEN

MON 13

Literary Soirée

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Actors Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson will read excerpts from classic literature. Register online.

FRI 17

The Loving Story

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

cya.live/event/2506

Depot Docs returns online with this account of the love story and legacy of Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter. In 1967, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia legalized interracial marriage. Cost: $10

CIVIC

Meetings are closed to the public but streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 14

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 15

Dutchess County COVID-19 Update

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. | facebook.com/DutchessCoGov

County Executive Marc Molinaro will provide the latest information on the shutdown in this livestream.