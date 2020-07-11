Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in May

Officers responded to 556 calls, including 24 domestic disputes and nine auto crashes.

Friday, May 1

Isreal R. Echi, 19, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller on Wolcott Avenue reported fraudulent activity on her missing debit card.

Sunday, May 3

A caller on East Main Street reported an ongoing dispute with another individual.

A caller on North Avenue reported a missing debit card that may have been stolen.

Tuesday, May 5

A caller on South Brett Street reporting a possible past burglary. Investigation determined possible criminal mischief.

Thursday, May 7

Officers responded to a report on Verplanck Avenue of discharge of a firearm. After investigation, it was determined to be accidental.

Sunday, May 10

After a report of a larceny on Main Street, Ryann L. Ferriter, 34, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny.

A caller reported damage to his parked car due to a hit-and-run.

A caller on South Davies Terrace reported arriving home to find the door to her apartment kicked in.

Monday, May 11

A caller reported a rifle missing from her home.

Tuesday, May 12

A caller on John Street reported returning home to find her window screens tampered with and her property gate ajar.

A caller on Judson Street reported that while visiting a friend she was bitten by her friends’ dog.

A caller on Roundtree Court reported that her profile was used on a social media app to scam money.

Wednesday, May 13

A caller reported possible fraudulent activity involving his Paypal account sending payment to the wrong individual.

Thursday, May 14

A resident reported her license plates were lost.

A resident reported substandard care given to her mother by a health care provider.

Friday, May 15

A caller reported his wallet stolen. After investigation it was determined that the wallet had been misplaced.

Saturday, May 16

A resident brought in a wallet he found on Long Dock Road so owner could be contacted.

Sunday, May 17

A caller reported he was walking on Long Dock Road when a male started to follow him yelling, cursing and threatening him.

Monday, May 18

Officers were dispatched to Lafayatte Avenue for a report that a male was attempting to gain access into a resident’s garage. Officers canvassed area for surveillance camera footage.

Officers responded to South Avenue to investigate damage to an abandoned building and a stolen trail camera.

Tuesday, May 19

A caller on Church Street reported damage to his vehicle caused by two individuals that fled the scene.

A caller reported individuals yelling and throwing bottles out of a car at her.

Thursday, May 21

A caller reported the purchasing an iPhone from someone on an online e-commerce site. Once the caller forwarded money for purchase, seller ceased contact and did not send the phone.

Friday, May 22

Conor W. Webster, 30, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief.

A caller on Main Street reported being harassed by individuals in a SUV while he was riding his bicycle. Caller chased SUV. No injury or damage caused.

A caller on VanNydeck Avenue reported a license plate missing from his vehicle.

A caller on Main Street reported an individual loitering on his property. Individual was advised not to trespass.

Tuesday, May 26

A caller on Mason Circle reported past damage to her vehicle.

Saturday, May 39

A caller on South Avenue reported a landlord/tenant dispute.