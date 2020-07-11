Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in April

Officers responded to 537 calls, including 13 domestic disputes and 10 auto crashes.

Monday, April 6

Caller reported leaving his bag in an Uber vehicle he hired.

Caller reported losing his wallet in unknown location.

Tuesday, April 7

Eric G. Layden, 21, of Poughquag, was charged with making graffiti, possession of graffiti instrument, criminal trespass and criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

A caller on Main Street reported that her medication had been picked up from the pharmacy by an unauthorized person.

Wednesday, April 8

After a call to Wilson Street, Robert A. Boyle, 20, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

A caller on Lydia Drive reported her delivery of groceries were stolen from her porch.

Sunday, April 12

A caller on Aldridge Place reported an unknown individual attempting to break into a vehicle.

Monday, April 13

A caller on Tompkins Terrace reported his laptop missing from his apartment after the home health aide left.

A caller on Davis Street reported damage to his car as a result of hit-and-run.

Tuesday, April 14

A caller on North Street reported contractors using her property to gain access to her neighbor’s yard. Contractors advised not to enter property.

Friday, April 17

Caller on Main Street reported three males carrying a ladder and vandalizing a building.

Sunday, April 19

A caller on Hudson Avenue reported license plates not returned after selling an individual his car.

Monday, April 20

A caller on Jefferson Avenue reported neighbor entering his yard to remove a stake and yellow ribbon defining the property line.

Friday, April 24

A caller on Schenck Avenue reported his wallet stolen from his parked car.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported making a payment to an individual for an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace. Once payment was accepted, the individual stopped contact and never sent phone.

Caller on Main Street reported unauthorized dumping near a company Dumpster.

Saturday, April 25

Caller on Kent Street reported his dog was attacked by another dog.

Monday, April 27

Caller on John Street reported that she saw someone trying to gain access into her home through a window. Intruder ran off on foot.

A caller on Herbert Street reported tires on three cars on his property were slashed.

A caller on Rende Drive reported the tires on his car being slashed.

Tuesday, April 28

A caller on South Chestnut Street reported a group of individuals pulled up in a vehicle, got out and threw garbage at her house.

Wednesday, April 30

Terrell K. Brock, 37, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with petit larceny.

A caller on Mountain Lane reported attempting to purchase an item from Facebook Markeplace. Funds were taken in the form of gift cards but the item was never received.