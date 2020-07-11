Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from March 5 to 31



Officers responded to 692 calls, including 21 domestic disputes and 26 auto crashes.

Thursday, March 5

Lawrence A. Payne, 30, of Spring Valley, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Main Street reported her vehicle being struck in a hit-and-run. Patrol dispatched to locate suspect.

Friday, March 6

Lashontay A. Cooper, 31, of Newburgh, was detained on West Main Street and processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller on Eliza Street reported individuals dumping garbage into his yard.

Jennifer A. Doyle, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on North Chestnut reported a vehicle hit a street sign and left the scene.

Monday, March 9

Joshua I. Hankins, 33, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Officers responded to what appeared be a hit-and-run accident on Rombout Avenue, but both drivers were on the scene.

Wednesday, March 11

After a report of a disturbance on Tompkins Terrace, Shatoya L. Smith, 22, of Newburgh, was charged with criminal mischief.

Thursday, March 12

A resident of DePuyster Avenue reported being the victim of a scam in which money changed hands for supposed bail.

Friday, March 13

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported her car being struck in a parking lot. Suspect left a note and was located.

Monday, March 16

A caller on South Avenue reported windows broken by shots from a BB gun.

Wednesday, March 18

A caller on Davis Street reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

A caller on Main Street reported graffiti on his building.

Thursday, March 19

A caller on Center Street reported bicycle stolen from his yard.

Friday, March 20

A caller on Jackson Street reported a package she was expecting was stolen from her porch.

Saturday, March 21

After a call to Spring Valley Street, William C. Dennison, 20, of Marlborough, was charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

A caller on South Cedar Street reported damage to his car as a result of a hit-and-run accident.

Sunday, March 22

Brian Lutz, 73, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue accused neighbor of stealing two trees from her property.

Tuesday, March 24

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported her wallet stolen while she was shopping.

Officers responded to East Main Street for a landlord-tenant dispute.

Thursday, March 26

After a report of an erratic river on Sargent Avenue, Joseph E. Palmer, 32, of Beacon, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Friday, March 27

A caller on Larch Street reported damage to his vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Saturday, March 28

Caller on Union Street reported three individuals were in his car attempting to take items. Individuals were gone when officers arrived.

Sunday, March 29

Officers were called to Liberty Street over a neighbor dispute over property line.

Tuesday, March 31

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Catherine J. Welshman, 52, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation.

A caller on Tompkins Terrace reported damage to the windshield of his parked car.