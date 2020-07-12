Beacon to Launch Scavenger Hunt

Five weeks of clues to a master puzzle

The Beacon Recreation Department has organized a five-week scavenger hunt that begins on Tuesday (July 14).

Each week, the department will post clues on Facebook and Instagram that lead to pieces of a master puzzle. A decoder can be downloaded online or picked up at the Howland Public Library, the Beacon Recreation Center or City Hall. Some clues will require a visit to specific locations in the city.

Every player who submits the correct answers online to the master puzzle will receive a prize, and the first 50 people who submit correct answers will receive a bonus. If a player gets stuck, he or she can email Nate Smith at nsmith@cityofbeacon.org for a clue.