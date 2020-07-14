On The Spot

What exotic destination would you love to explore?
Japan’s Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. I must see it before I die.
~ Will Lacovara, Beacon
The Antarctic: The waters, the stars, the history and the desolation speak to me.
~ Caroline Hawking, Cold Spring
Kiribati or Christmas Island in the South Pacific:
unspoiled fisheries, remote, untouched by “civilized” society.
~ William Gipe, Cold Spring
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.