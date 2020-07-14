On The Spot

Michael Turton

What exotic destination would you love to explore?  

Will Lacovara

Japan’s Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. I must see it before I die.
~ Will Lacovara, Beacon

Caroline Hawking

The Antarctic: The waters, the stars, the history and the desolation speak to me.
~ Caroline Hawking, Cold Spring

William Gipe

Kiribati or Christmas Island in the South Pacific:
unspoiled fisheries, remote, untouched by “civilized” society.

~ William Gipe, Cold Spring

