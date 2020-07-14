On The Spot

What exotic destination would you love to explore?

Japan’s Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. I must see it before I die.

~ Will Lacovara, Beacon

The Antarctic: The waters, the stars, the history and the desolation speak to me.

~ Caroline Hawking, Cold Spring

Kiribati or Christmas Island in the South Pacific:

unspoiled fisheries, remote, untouched by “civilized” society.

~ William Gipe, Cold Spring