Latest Coronavirus Updates

State provides early guidance for schools to reopen
■ State health officials said that, as of Friday (July 17), 1,386 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Putnam County; 4,363 in Dutchess; 35,463 in Westchester; 13,775 in Rockland; 1,898 in Ulster; and 10,908 in Orange. Statewide, there were 405,551 positives, including 220,734 in New York City.
■ Statewide, 25,024 people had died as of July 17, including 63 residents of Putnam County and 153 from Dutchess.
■ Dashboards released by Dutchess showed that Beacon had 10 active cases as of July 17 and Putnam had 15 for the week ending July 10, with no new cases reported in Philipstown. As of July 17, Dutchess had conducted 76,854 tests and reported 5.7 percent were positive for COVID-19, while Putnam had conducted 22,476 tests and reported 6.2 percent positive.
■ Putnam County began issuing health alerts to warn people who may have been exposed in public places to the virus, such as being at Salsa Fresca in Carmel on July 7 between 7 and 8 p.m.; at Tom & Jerry’s Bar & Grill in Brewster on July 6 between 1:30 and 3 p.m. or at the deli counter at TOPS Friendly Markets in Carmel on July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo on July 13 announced that schools will be allowed to reopen in the fall if their region is in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan and its daily infection rate remains below 5 percent using a 14-day average. Schools will close if the regional infection rate rises above 9 percent, using a 7-day average, after Aug. 1, he said. The state also issued interim guidance for safety protocols.
■ Cuomo announced on July 16 that restaurants and bars must only serve alcohol to people who are ordering and eating food and that all service at bar tops must be for seated patrons who are six feet apart or separated by physical barriers.
■ On July 17, the governor said that New York City would enter Phase 4 beginning Monday (July 20), without indoor activities such as malls and cultural institutions. Every region of New York State will then be in Phase Four.
■ Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley launched a grant program called Pivoting to Respond to fund general operating costs for nonprofits and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its economic consequences. Each organization can apply for up to $10,000. Applications are available through Aug. 31 at communityfoundationshv.org. Community members can also contribute to the fund.
■ New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that, as of June 25, anyone traveling from a state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must quarantine for 14 days. As of July 16, the states were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
■ A travel enforcement operation began July 14 at airports across the state, including Westchester and Stewart, to ensure travelers arriving from restricted states follow the quarantine restrictions. Team members meet arriving aircraft at gates and greet disembarking passengers to request proof of completion of a Department of Health form distributed by airlines upon the boarding or disembarking flights. The state said that compliance rose to 92 percent after it announced travelers who leave the airport without completing the form could face a $2,000 fine.
■ Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, whose district includes Philipstown, said on July 9 that residents should rely on the state for COVID-19 data rather than the county, which that week was “still reporting that there were zero active cases in Putnam. That’s untrue, unfortunately,” she said. “We continue to see it.” According to the county’s dashboard, which is updated each Friday, there were no coronavirus patients at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel as of July 9 but the county had 23 new cases the previous week and 1,565 total cases. The state dashboard as of July 16 gave the Putnam total as 1,385.
■ The Philipstown Town Board tentatively scheduled its first in-person meeting since March for July 22 in the gymnasium at the Recreation Center in Garrison.
■ Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said that at least 13 of 39 new infections reported on July 13 were false positives, and nine were among prisoners. There was no evident connection between the other 17 cases, he said. False positives were also reported in neighboring counties, he said, and the state is investigating.
■ On July 10, the state permitted family members to visit residents at nursing homes and long-term-care facilities as long as the residents and staff have been free of COVID-19 for 28 days. Molinaro suggested that Dutchess residents send cards to Wingate at Beacon, 10 Hastings Dr., Beacon, NY 12508 to encourage residents.
■ On July 15, Republicans in the state Senate, including Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, called on Democrats to subpoena the governor and the health commissioner to testify about a March 25 directive that nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals. “Inviting” officials to appear is inadequate, the Republicans said. The Department of Health last week issued a report saying the policy had not contributed to the thousands of deaths at nursing homes in the state, including 19 at Wingate at Beacon.
■ Cuomo announced on July 15 that the open enrollment period in the state Health Plan Marketplace will be extended until Aug. 15.
■ Three Garrison residents — James Wynn (age 13), Emily Wynn (9) and Dylan Wynn (4) — participated in a 30-minute documentary created by two Australian filmmakers called Viral Kids: Global Thoughts on the Pandemic and posted at viralkids.net. More than 80 children and teenagers from 17 countries contributed videos responding to questions such as “What’s it like staying home?”, “Are you worried about your grandparents?” and “What is the first thing you’ll do after coronavirus?”
■ Cuomo on July 14 announced an emergency rental assistance program for low-income families funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which is part of the CARES Act. Applications will be available from Homes and Community Renewal beginning Thursday (July 16).
■ State officials said that contact tracing found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party on Long Island became infected with COVID-19.
■ Due to a decline in cases, the Nuvance Health Convalescent Plasma Donation Centers at Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center are no longer collecting donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Nuvance has 600 units in reserve of the plasma, which contains antibodies that can potentially help critically ill patients. More than 300 patients have been treated with in-house donations and those from the New York Blood Center and American Red Cross. Potential donors may still visit nuvancehealth.org to join the registry, which has nearly 2,200 names.
■ The Wappinger DMV reopened July 13 by appointment for license, permits and non-driver ID transactions. Call 845-298-4623 weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon or 1 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. In addition, a drop box has been installed at the Beacon DMV at 223 Main St. for license-plate surrenders, titles, new registrations, plate transfers and registration renewals. The Brewster DMV in Putnam County is also open by appointment.
■ Cuomo announced that the New York State Fair and all county fairs are canceled. The Dutchess and Putnam fairs already have been canceled.
■ Cuomo on July 8 said that the state will decide during the first week of August whether schools will reopen in the fall. Districts must submit a re-opening plan by July 31.
■ As of July 10, malls can open in regions that have entered Phase 4 of the state’s reopening schedule if they have installed an enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning filtration system and follow ventilation protocols.
■ The Field Hall Foundation, based in Cortlandt Manor, distributed $50,000 in COVID-10 emergency funds, including to Dutchess Responds, Putnam Community Cares and the Putnam COVID-19 Response Fund.
■ The Mid-Hudson Region began Phase 4 on July 7, which allowed low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment businesses, such as museums and historical sites, to operate, as well as media and film productions, at reduced capacity and with social-distancing guidelines. Also, outdoor social gatherings can be increased to 50 individuals and religious activities can take place at 50 percent of capacity.
■ The Dutchess County Office for the Aging said it would organize drive-through senior picnics, including at Memorial Field in Beacon on July 30. The agency is mailing invitations to residents who are 60 or older. Email ofa@dutchessny.gov for information.
■ The state announced on July 2 that the federal government provided $4.3 million in funds for emergency management agencies for COVID-19 planning, including $65,000 to Dutchess County, $21,800 to Putnam County and $1.8 million to New York City.
■ Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on June 30 sent a memo to all of the county’s 1,800 employees announcing “a voluntary workforce separation incentive program,” according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. The program includes “three generous incentive options if they opt to retire or leave county service.” The county’s sales-tax revenue has already fallen by nearly $13 million so far this year.
■ Dutchess County on July 2 closed its mobile coronavirus testing facility at Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill. The county on Facebook that Nuvance Health, which operated the site, will continue to offer tests at its hospital and medical centers, and that the company had collected more than 47,600 at its four drive-through sites since March. To find a test site, click here.
■ Dutchess County reported on July 2 that its Coronavirus Hotline (845-486-3555) fielded nearly 8,000 calls, in 10 languages, over the previous 116 days. The call center which is staffed by county employees and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, operates weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and currently receives about 35 calls a day. The Medical Reserve Corps last month registered its 1,000th member. The volunteers have logged 5,000 hours so far this year, compared to 4,200 in all of 2019.
■ Dutchess County created an alternate care site at Dutchess Community College to help if local hospitals exceeded capacity. With 176 rooms and 457 beds on four floors, the school’s Conklin Hall was prepared to receive hospital overflow with 50 professionals from multiple disciplines. Over the past 15 weeks, the county also has distributed 332,975 surgical masks, 110,935 fabric face masks, 107,237 N-95 and K-N95 masks, 42,103 gowns and 34,657 face shields.
■ On July 1, Cuomo said the state would delay the opening of indoor dining in New York City, due to an uptick in cases.
■ The state said it would create an enforcement department to supplement local enforcement of COVID-19 guidance and restrictions.
What If I Feel Sick?
You’re feeling ill, with a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. What should you do?
“It’s important to emphasize that the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 remains low,” the Putnam Hospital Center advises patients on its website. “Most infected people will experience mild upper respiratory symptoms.
“Some people, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and heart disease, are at greater risk and may require more intensive care and/or hospitalization.”
If you feel ill, the hospital says the first step is to contact your doctor. Many offer “virtual” visits by teleconference. If you visit your doctor’s office or an urgent care, call first to let them know of your symptoms. Only go to the emergency department or call 911 if you are in urgent distress, and let the dispatcher know that you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
If your doctor believes you have COVID-19, he or she can order a test, which allows you to make an appointment by phone at a drive-thru facility. At the facility, a sample will be collected and sent for testing.
For general questions about COVID-19, Putnam Hospital Center operates a hotline staffed by nurses daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 888-667-9262. A representative for the hospital said that most callers (1) ask about symptoms and what to do if exposed to someone who has COVID-19; (2) believe they have symptoms, in which case they are referred to their doctor; or (3) ask how they can donate equipment such as masks, anti-bacterial soap and, in one case, a pediatric ventilator.
The hospital has a list of commonly asked questions and responses posted at bitly.com/covidvirus-faq. The state Department of Health also has a hotline at 888-364-3065 that is open around the clock to answer general questions or for information about testing sites.
■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com/health. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at ny.gov/coronavirus. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. To find a test site, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
Thank you for keeping up with all local updates and sharing them in bullet points for easy reference. I appreciate it.
We are being told about people leaving work, school, etc., putting off functions and get-togethers for two weeks in order to stop the spread. My question is, if I stay home for two weeks, then go to the store, where I perhaps breathe the virus in in or touch a surface that has it, and then touch the surface in my home, does that not mean the two-week incubation or contraction period is once again in effect? Or I’m home for two weeks but the grocery store clerk isn’t, being in contact with him is no longer a factor? Or are you saying that after staying home for two weeks, I won’t contract or spread the virus anymore?
Anyone, or anyone they know, spending more or all of their time indoors nowadays, particularly those not much outdoors and in the sun during the recent winter, should consider if they have sufficient vitamin D. Inadequate vitamin D levels apparently (it is fairly well documented) degrade the immune system generally, and are associated with a number of other health concerns. One sign of a deficiency is fatigue.
Vitamin D levels can be checked via a blood test. However these tests and, and similar routine tests, lacking a critical need, are probably going to be difficult for most to get just now, in many states, due to the current emergency regulations.
Vitamin D levels can be increased by oral supplementation. These supplements are widely available, in pharmacies and in health food and grocery stores, without prescription.
However, I am not a doctor and therefore I cannot offer medical advice to anyone. If there are any questions on this, or similar ideas, best consult a medical doctor and/or reputable sources of medical information for these sorts of decisions for specific individual cases.
The nurse in your first photo is not wearing the face mask properly, severely reducing its effectiveness. It is important for the press to review all published photos so that they act as models for the public to follow, or point out the defect so readers may learn.
I am perplexed at the lack of so many people taking the current situation seriously.
On Tuesday (April 7), I got off the train in Cold Spring around 5:40 p.m., returning from my job at a hospital in the Bronx. As I walked up Main Street on my way home I encountered around 25 people on the sidewalk, not one wearing a mask. A few were individuals or couples. But more than half were in groups of three to five people (most appeared to be teens). Two cars cruised by, each full of teens. A small group of young adults were having “happy hour” on a front porch. And all this was be-ing observed by a Cold Spring police officer parked on Main Street, with no response.
This may not be the end of the world, but it is a serious public health issue. Neighbors should be thinking of each other, taking responsibility for reducing the spread of the virus. It would be good if our local government (e.g., the police) were on the same page as the state. Politely reminding citizens that there are restrictions on being out in public, or even fining the most egregious offenders, is the responsibility of local law enforcement.
We are all in this together. Let’s try to act accordingly.
Dutchess County is now hot with 1,395 confirmed cases (New York Times) or 1,303 (Dutchess County COVID-19 page). As of today, April 8, the Putnam County COVID-19 page shows only 484 cases in Dutchess County and most of other counties numbers are not being updated as well. Can anyone update us on the numbers of tests conducted in Putnam? It seems that cases are now growing in counties outside of New York City and we all would appreciate more accurate information.
As of April 9, at 11:02 p.m., the putnamcountyny.com/covid19 website shows:
Putnam County 456 cases
Philipstown 37 cases
Putnam Valley 45 cases
Dutchess County 1,395 cases
Westchester County 15,887 (!) cases
Orange Country 3,865 cases
whereas, according to https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/DBCH/2019-Novel-Coronavirus.htm
Dutchess County 1378 “active” cases
City of Beacon 79 “active” cases
The same website reports 10 deaths in Dutchess county from or related to Covid 19.
Another source reports 107 deaths from Covid 19 in Orange County.
The numbers of deaths in New York State and city I will not report here but they are increasing are record rates. We were told by the governor and others this would likely be the most difficult week.
I am can imagine the editors of this and other publications and media, let along the vast majority of the medical industry in the state, are at or near or exhaustion levels (needing to take a break but not able to do so). Whatever is going on, this is not a drill. Take no chances!
Viewing the daily numbers of incidence of virus in Putnam County, I have become increasingly troubled by the seemingly disproportionate numbers with respect to Southeast, Kent and Carmel.
There has been increasing concern that members of minority communities are experiencing incidence and death rates in excess of that of the general population. Underlying health conditions compounded by poverty rates appear to be factors. Putnam County is not isolated from this issue: 14 percent of its population is Hispanic and 2 percent African American and we have a poverty rate of about 5 percent.
Certainly, the appeals from the Putnam Community Action Program, the involvement of churches in housing the homeless, food banks, et al., attest to the necessity for attention to this matter. As of this date, the ethnic breakdown of incidence of the virus and deaths among our minority populations has not been published.
This is a matter that should be of urgent concern — both for the county Legislature and the Department of Health.
Re: “On Wednesday (April 15), Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that all people in New York wear a mask or a face covering when out in public”: I believe I noted that this was well practiced in the village of Cold Spring until just a few days ago I saw only about 50 percent of those outside following the order, and this morning, Saturday, only about 25 percent or less properly doing so.
The infection rates in Philipstown and Putnam County reported by this paper elsewhere are (at least in the print edition) much lower than most of the nearby counties. (Putnam with 6.1 per 1,000 residents confirmed cases, Westchester with 25.4 per 1,000, Dutchess with 7.9 per 1,000, Orange with 17.4 per 1,000.) Has some form of complacency developed just this week?
By the way, the confirmed infection rate in Putnam may actually be artificially low due to limited testing opportunities in this county, compared with others. Perhaps the lower reported rates make Philipstown, and Putnam generally (and also Dutchess County) more attractive to tourists and day visitors? If so, it may all even out in the end.
Possibly as a consequence expect a surge in cases locally and nearby in two to three weeks.
Just in the last few days, some key information is coming out on just how different and more dangerous this covid-19 virus is, compare to earlier types of coronaviruses.
An article from the Washington Post indicates one key effect of the virus is to cause unusual and repeated blood clotting in various parts of the body, resulting in strokes when they occur in the brain, but presumably resulting in potential long-term organ damage when they occur elsewhere, even among apparently healthy and among young people with little or nor medical histories.
Recently there are other articles covering similar or otherwise notable episodes and cases, for example that of the healthy woman in California, Patricia Dowd, who is now thought to be the first death in this country.
Strange episodes like this were leaked out, perhaps anecdotally, in China earlier this year, but were not well documented or were, understandably, for various reasons, discounted.
Once the above information sinks in it should underscore just how critical it is to not get, and to not transmit, this virus, if at all possible. Undoubtedly as a consequence the medical systems are adjusting their understandings and accordingly the treatments and protocols of monitoring of patients.
There also have been hints that human antibodies may not last as long or be as effective as expected for this covid-19. If true this would indicate explain reinfections, relapses, and perhaps false negative test results upon recoveries are occurring.
In short, I think it is fair to say this is going to take a while before it’s resolved and fully understood.
While the suffering and sacrifice we are witnessing can only be described in superlatives, life will return to normal, for many of us, in time. But COVID-19 will be the final straw for many people who were already living on the edge, teetering above the gap-filled safety net, untended for decades, that has placed us all at risk. Is there any reason to hope?
While our leaders dot the i’s and cross the t’s on relief legislation, the response in our communities has been immediate. From sewing face masks; to donations of food, time and money; to volunteer doctors and nurses; to neighbors looking in on neighbors; to arts organizations like ours sharing their talents to buoy the spirit, the kindness has been unstinting, targeted and sustained. Together, we are building new bridges across old divides.
Even in the midst of a ravaging storm, we can see ahead a quiet, clear morning.
Hoekstra is vice president of the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center.
Has anyone noticed that the graph published by the Putnam County Department of Health shows a disturbing incidence of the virus among the middle-aged and presumably male and not as would be expected in the senior category?
This fact has been consistent since the DOH deigned to publish data in late March and yet there has been no explanation forthcoming from the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Neshiewat, for this curious occurrence. I have filed a FOIL, the second one, the first being to extract the incident data, requesting that the commissioner issue a statement accounting for this phenomenon. Should health factors be associated with this swelling of numbers, then it is incumbent upon him to divulge them to the general public so that they will be prompted to take appropriate measures.
Every day I watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s news conference and I think of him as the captain of the Titanic assuring the passengers that everything will be OK if they help rearrange the deck chairs.
I am 73 and smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for more than 50 years. I am who the governor considers a “vulnerable person” and, while I am flattered about his concern for my well-being, I do have some concerns about the cost of all this to my grandkids.
The average life span of a male in the U.S. is around 78.5 years, so I question how much it will cost the state and the country to keep me alive for another five years. My grandchildren, who are being home-schooled, looked forward to playing base-ball and softball in high school this year. The country is spending enormous amounts of money, which we don’t have, during this pandemic, which I believe 80 percent of the population would survive without a shutdown of society.
I am old enough to remember when the local bar offered a “free lunch,” but there is no longer any free lunch. Next year all the schools will be on austerity budgets and there will be no sports, band or clubs. The malls will be shuttered and the movie theaters will be closed, and our towns will have many empty storefronts and God knows what the unemployment and quality of life will be going forward.
If you asked me to make a choice between taking my chances of living another five years or having my grandkids have the kind of life I have had for the past 73, I would step on that ice floe like the Eskimos of the past. I also believe many of my fellow seniors would make that choice to prevent a bleak future for our children and grandchildren.
I must respectfully disagree to the assertion that if we did nothing to slow the spread of COVID-19, 80 percent of the population would survive. With 331 million people living in the U.S., that could mean a death rate of 66 million people. So far, it’s about 100,000. Even President Trump, who considers 100,000 deaths a great success, believes that 1 million deaths would be too much.
The problem with Mr. Goggin’s argument is that the choice is not an individual one — “I am willing to die for my grandchildren’s future.” Every senior who willingly puts him or herself at risk also puts at risk everyone with whom he or she comes into contact. And because the virus spreads from people who are not symptomatic, the only way to keep such folks from giving the virus to others is through widespread testing, contact tracing and isolation of those who test positive. Until that occurs (or until there is a well-tested vaccine), without social distancing, mask wearing and lockdowns whenever cases start to spike, we might very well be looking at deaths well past 100,000, threatening 1 million or more.
The argument that these deaths are worth it because the economy is too important ignores the fact that if deaths start to spike, the economy will not come back. Instead, lots of people will vote with their feet and refuse to risk their lives and the lives of their loved ones in order to participate in economic activities. Even worse, absent strong controls on interactions such as were imposed in Washington state, California and New York, the health care system will be overwhelmed and lots of preventable deaths from other (non-COVID) causes will occur.
There is no binary choice between fighting the disease and protecting the economic livelihood of our fellow citizens. If we don’t keep taking the steps necessary to stop the disease from repeat surges, the economy will not come back.
My argument is not about economics it is about choice or rather my right to choose to go out of the house and support business that choose to be open. (With masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing.) In the medical world, when choosing a therapy, the doctor and the patient do a risk/benefit analysis, but in the end the patient get to make the choice of the therapy. It is like that old joke, the doctor tells the man, “Don’t drink, don’t smoke, watch what you eat, and exercise every day.” The man says, “Then I will live longer?” The doctor replies, “Not necessarily, but it will seem a lot longer.”
A vaccine is a year away and even at that like the flu vaccine it will be only about 50 percent effective. When I was growing up. my father had a bumper sticker on our BIG Chev “Better Dead Than Red.” It was a statement about the choice between two economic systems, not about democracy or communism. Before Covid-19 hit the U.S. on Jan. 14, an article in Newsweek stated that across the U.S., more people are dying from so-called “deaths of despair” — suicide, drug and alcohol poisoning, and alcoholic liver disease — than at any other point in recorded history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It was estimated that 159,000 people died in 2017 from deaths of despair. In the book, Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism, by Anne Case and Angus Deaton, the authors writer, “Destroy work and, in the end, working-class life cannot survive. It is the loss of meaning, of dignity, of pride, and of self-respect that comes with the loss of marriage and of community that brings on despair, not just or even primarily the loss of money.”
In my opinion the protests and the riots we are seeing this week are not about Mr. Floyd (his death was the catalysts) but about the economic disparities that now exists. People are “choosing” to gather in large numbers without social distancing out of despair about their future and the future of their children and grandchildren. I support their right to choose (but not to loot) and to gather to protest an erosion of their rights and a lack of choice in their everyday lives.
There is a statewide stay-at-home order in place. More than 23,000 people have died in New York, including 132 in Dutchess County and 58 in Putnam, and several here in Cold Spring — people we care about, people we love.
And yet many people want to ignore this. They want us to be friendly and welcoming to visitors, for the sake of local businesses.
Gov. Cuomo made this decision because there is a pandemic still happening. That means a highly communicable disease can make you sick and, in some instances, kill you.
The Mid-Hudson region must meet specific criteria in order to reopen, including a 14-day decline in total hospitalizations, a 14-day decline in deaths, fewer than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents on a three-day rolling average, at least 30 percent of hospital beds available, at least 30 percent of ICU beds available, average daily diagnostic testing over the previous seven days must be sufficient to conduct 30 tests per 1,000 residents per month; and contact tracing capacity of 30 per 100,000 residents.
The region has not met that criteria. So why am I hearing that we should be catering to commerce right now? Why should we encourage visitors to disobey the stay-at-home order and put themselves and others at risk?
We can certainly plan for the future, once the criteria have been met, but right now it is every citizen’s responsibility to protect one another and to try not to spread this disease. Sometimes that means reminding people that they are living through a deadly pandemic, even if they’d prefer to ignore it.