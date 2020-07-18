Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cold Spring Village Board voted unanimously on Tuesday (July 14) to cancel large-scale events through the end of the year. They include the Putnam County Wine and Food Festival, the Hops on the Hudson beer fest, Community Day and picnics organized for seniors and volunteers. It also canceled visits by the Seastreak cruise line, which each fall bring hundreds of shoppers to the village. Last year Seastreak also paid $22,500 in docking fees. Mayor Dave Merandy said the village may need a more in-depth review of large events to “see if this is something we want to continue.” Trustee Fran Murphy suggested the village could hire an events coordinator, to be paid with event revenues. “That’s not a bad idea at all,” Merandy said.

Merandy said the Cold Spring Police Department was alerted about graffiti painted on the asphalt on Fair Street near Mayor’s Park that read “Death to Gays.” It was removed by the Highway Department.

The public restrooms near the Visitors’ Center on Main Street, which have been closed during the shutdown, could reopen on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. under a plan presented by the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. Volunteers at the information booth would clean the restrooms periodically and the Highway Department would clean them on Friday night and Sunday morning. “We want to open the information booth, but we can’t unless the restrooms are open” because volunteers would be inundated with unhappy visitors, said Jack Goldstein of the Chamber. Board members raised concerns about liability.

Roberto Ruiz, who lives next to village-owned property on Benedict Avenue where the Highway Department dumps leaves, grass and tree branches picked up curbside from residents, said the volume is more than the site can handle. He said it also attracts illegal dumpers and animals, and it smells. The board agreed to his request that a gate be added but said the yard debris is a more difficult challenge because the alternative would be paying to have it hauled away. The board discussed a number of strategies, such as mulching, controlled burns or the use of an outdoor furnace at the highway garage.

The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 59 calls for service in June, and officers issued 50 parking and eight traffic tickets. The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 15 calls, including seven activated carbon monoxide or fire alarms; three assists to emergency medical services; two motor vehicle crashes; a rescue at Breakneck Ridge; and mutual aid to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. for a structure fire.

Village Accountant Michelle Ascolillo reported that, as of July 8, the village had collected $1.65 million in property taxes, or 93 percent of the levy. Property owners have until Jan. 31 to pay before the bill is sent to the county as delinquent.

The Historic District Review Board is reviewing an application for the first of three single-family homes to be built on Paulding Avenue as part of the Butterfield redevelopment project.

The board deferred action on a request to purchase a 125-by-30-foot strip of village-owned property adjacent to 37 Fair St., the former Impellittiere Motors, now owned by a New York City-based artist, so that the parcel can be appraised.