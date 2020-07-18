Philipstown Obituaries

Maria Mauro (1958-2020)

Maria Mauro, 61, of Cold Spring, died July 16 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital.

Born Aug. 27, 1958, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Anthony and Sylvia (Orlando) Mauro. In 1993, she married Benjamin Bochicchio in Carmel. She enjoyed reading, fishing and her music.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a niece, Toni Ann Byrne.

Friends may call on Friday (July 24) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring, where social distancing will be in place and masks are required. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring.

Denise Sauer (1984-2020)

Denise Sauer, 35, of Putnam Valley, died July 16 at Northern Westchester Hospital.

She was born Aug. 1, 1984, in New York City, the daughter of Charles and Louise (Gallagher) Sauer. She was employed at Stonecrop Gardens in Philipstown, where she worked in the office.

In addition to her parents, Denise is survived by her sister, Julie Thomas (Jason) and her nephew, Jason Thomas Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (July 23) at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.