On The Spot

If you were to write a book, what would the subject be?



A homeless man whose blood contains the cure for a pandemic, and how the world treats him. ~ Joe DiGigilio, Cold Spring



Finding inner peace. ~ Roxanna Njomo, Beacon



What being an American means, which is pouring your life and culture into the mix of nationalities under a common purpose while maintaining your essence.

~ Carlos Salcedo, Philipstown