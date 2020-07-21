On The Spot

If you were to write a book, what would the subject be?

Joe DiGiglio
A homeless man whose blood contains the cure for a pandemic, and how the world treats him. ~ Joe DiGigilio, Cold Spring

 

Roxanna Njomo
Finding inner peace. ~ Roxanna Njomo, Beacon

 

Carlos Salcedo
What being an American means, which is pouring your life and culture into the mix of nationalities under a common purpose while maintaining your essence.
~ Carlos Salcedo, Philipstown

