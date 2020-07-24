Across the Divide

After a group waving Blue Lives Matter and U.S. flags announced a rally on Route 9D in Beacon on Sunday (July 19), Black Lives Matter supporters organized on social media in response and lined the opposite side of the road. Beacon police officers walked along the thoroughfare to prevent any confrontations in the street.

Photos by Alejandro Lopez

