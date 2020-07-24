Beacon Obituaries

Adeline Cascio (1931-2020)

Adeline A. Cascio, 88, a Beacon resident and a former proofreader for The New York Daily News, died on July 19 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing with her children by her side.

Born in Sleepy Hollow (then known as North Tarrytown) on Dec. 6, 1931, she was the daughter of Alfonso and Theresa (Napolitano) Passariello. On May 17, 1953, she married Joseph Cascio at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow. He died in 2016.

After working for the Daily News, Adeline became a teacher aide for Tarrytown school district for many years, until her retirement. She was a former parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac and St. Ann’s Church in Ossining. She volunteered as a softball coach for North Tarrytown’s recreation department and served as a Cub Scout den leader.

Adeline loved sports and was a Giants fan. She enjoyed watching ultimate fighting events, as well. She was always fond of her pets, and especially her dogs, Snoopy and Shadow.

She is survived by her children: Russell Cascio of Wappingers Falls; Philomena Kyle (Brian) of Sleepy Hollow; Joseph Cascio Jr. (Judy) of Beacon; Peter Cascio (Jennifer) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Theresa Brown of Tarrytown, as well as her grandchildren: Christopher Cascio, Tara Cappelli, Stephanie Cappelli, Siobhan Kyle, Dylan Kyle, Brookelynn Kyle, Devin Smith, Addie Cascio, Katie Cascio, Holly Lynn Young (Phillip), Eddie Bennett (Sarah), Lisa Pinzel (Joey), James Brown Jr. and Allison Brown.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Warren, Jessica, Noelle, Alexandria, Kayla, Karleigh, Andrew, Mason, Abigail and Isabella.

A graveside service was held on July 23 at Wappingers Falls Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Tom Chibbaro (1932-2020)

Thomas H. Chibbaro, 88, a former resident of Beacon, died July 14 at his home in Vancouver, Washington, with his daughter Lisaana by his side.

Tom was born July 7, 1932, in New York City, the son of James “Anthony” and Audrey (Hadaway) Chibbaro. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and was a 1961 graduate of The Cooper Union.

Tom worked in advertising, as a professor and as a librarian, but always saw himself first as a fine art painter. He also was an avid motorcyclist. He resided in Woodstock for more than 20 years and in Beacon for more than 10.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Kasa; his children: Julie Chibbaro (Jean-Marc), Lisaana Otter and Michael Chibbaro (Tiniki); and his grandchildren: Lauren, Evan and Samsa. His daughter, Audrey Chibbaro, died before him.

Ellen Rogers

Ellen B. Rogers, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died April 1 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from St. Joachim’s Grammar School, Beacon High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked at Highland Hospital in Beacon for a few years and spent the next 30 years working for Doctors Frank, Mond and Kaplan.

Ellen is survived by her sisters, Joan Reinhagen of Waleska, Georgia, and Virginia Cutlip (Virgil) of Phoenixville; and her nieces Deborah McCoul (Fred), Eileen Wurst, Mary Beth Reinhagen (John Whelan); Lynn Smelas of Waleska; and Laura Cutlip (David Broiles); and a nephew, Charles Cutlip (Susan).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (July 31) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, with burial to follow at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made the Church of St. Joachim–St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak St., Beacon, New York 12508.