Soldier Found Guilty in Crash

Rollover last year killed West Point cadet

An Army staff sergeant who was driving a tactical vehicle in June 2019 that overturned on its way to a training exercise, killing a West Point cadet, was found guilty by a military panel on Monday (July 21) of negligent homicide, according to Army officials.

Christopher Morgan

Ladonies Strong, 32, was sentenced to three years of confinement. Her rank was reduced to private and she was discharged for bad conduct, officials said.

The crash killed cadet Christopher J. Morgan, 22, a member of the Class of 2020, and injured 19 other cadets. A framed photo of Morgan, who was from West Orange, New Jersey, was placed on a chair at the West Point commencement in June.

Strong, who was tried at Fort Stewart in Georgia, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, reckless operation of a vehicle and dereliction of duty.

