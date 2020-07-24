The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Free Rabies Vaccinations
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring photo ID as proof of Putnam County residency; without proof of prior rabies vaccination, pets will receive a one-year vaccine. All dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in carriers.
SAT 25
Trailside Zoo Reopens
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
After parking in the Bear Mountain lot, walk through the tunnel and past the pool to reach the entrance. Open daily.
SAT 25
Next Step Hudson Valley
BEACON
11 a.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
bit.ly/next-step-beacon
Supporters of Black Lives Matter will gather for sign-making, a march, speeches and breakout sessions. For more information, email contact@nextstephv.org.
SAT 25
Colonial Flax Processing
FORT MONTGOMERY
1 – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery
845-446-2134
Get outside and discover how flax was turned into linen thread. This family-friendly program will demonstrate a flax break, scutching knife, heckle and spinning wheel.
TUES 28
Compass Arts Performances
BEACON
5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | bit.ly/compass-arts-shows
Small Tribe Hoops with Heather Davies will perform. Register online. Free
THURS 30
Women’s Networking Event
HYDE PARK
5:30 p.m. Zoom
State Sen. Sue Serino will host a discussion with Krista Jones of Sparrow’s Nest, Mecca Mitchell of Westchester Medical Center and Filomena Fanelli of Impact PR & Communications on “adapting in a time of change.” Register by MON 27 by calling 845-229-0106 or emailing serino@nysenate.gov.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 25
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The much-anticipated, pop-up drive-in theater will debut with four films over this weekend and next: The Muppet Movie (1979), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Goonies (1985) and The Big Lebowski (1998). See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
WED 29
Dancing on the Half-Shell
BEACON
7:30 p.m. via Zoom
The Expansive Theater Workshop will present a reading of a new play by Peter Ullian, the Beacon poet laureate. Email expansivetheater@gmail.com.
SAT 1
Romanistan
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
In this drive-in screening hosted by the museum, documentary filmmaker Luca Vitone explores the language and culture of the Romani people. The film will also be screened online. Cost: $30 per car
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 25
Members Art Show and Sale
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The annual show will feature works by 30 artists from Beacon and the Hudson Valley.
TALKS
WED 29
Preparing For and Having Your Baby
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Dr. Meera Garcia of NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital will discuss what parents need when they bring their newborn home and what to expect in the first few months. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.
WED 29
Reading with Writers
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com
The book club will discuss The Way of the Writer, by Charles Johnson. Register online.
THURS 30
Bring More Diversity to Your Landscape
GARRISON
1 p.m. Hudson Highlands Land Trust
hhlt.org
Jennifer Lerner of the Cornell Cooperative Extension and Ryan Goolic from the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference will discuss using native plants to landscape your yard and handling invasive species.
MUSIC
SAT 25
Towne Crier Fundraiser
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
David Broza, Steve Earle, Leo Kottke and Bill Miller will unite for a performance of blues and folk, via livestream, to raise funds for the Beacon venue. Donate at gofundme.com.
SUN 26
Jeff Daniels
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/townecriercafe
The Emmy award-winning actor will perform original songs and tell stories, then answer questions following the livestreamed set. Cost: $15
FRI 31
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe
The singer and songwriter will perform new songs with Stephen Murphy and Trina Hamlin.
FRI 31
Falcon Ridge Folk Festival
HILLSDALE
falconridgefolk.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will headline this virtual festival on Friday and Saturday, with a portion of proceeds going to the Towne Crier in Beacon.
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 28
Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers
GARRISON
10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.
WED 29
Bash the Trash
11 a.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tinyurl.com/TCBash
In this “fun and funky family show,” learn how to create cool-sounding instruments from stuff you can find around the house.
WED 29
Middle School Book Club
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Register online to discuss Port Chicago 50, by Steve Sheikin.
WED 29
Two by Two Zoo
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
Meet animals and learn about their habits in this live online event.
THURS 30
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
Shop the 16th annual sale of secondhand children’s clothing, toys, baby and toddler equipment, books, music, movies, games, maternity clothes and sports equipment. Masks and social distancing required. Proceeds benefit the Wee Play Community Project. Also FRI 31, SAT 1, SUN 2.
THURS 30
Mad Science with Muggle Studies
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 6 and older can learn about the “magical” in daily life from this theatrical performance.
SUN 2
Legends and Myths from Mount Olympus
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/LegendsAndMythsFromMountOlympus
The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform adventures from ancient Greece as the gods meddle with humans far below. Watch online through Aug. 9.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 28
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 29
Dutchess COVID-19 Update
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 p.m. facebook.com/dutchesscogov
County Executive Marc Molinaro will provide the latest information on the shutdown in this livestream.
WED 29
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
845-424-3689 | gufs.org