The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Free Rabies Vaccinations

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring photo ID as proof of Putnam County residency; without proof of prior rabies vaccination, pets will receive a one-year vaccine. All dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in carriers.

SAT 25

Trailside Zoo Reopens

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

After parking in the Bear Mountain lot, walk through the tunnel and past the pool to reach the entrance. Open daily.

SAT 25

Next Step Hudson Valley

BEACON

11 a.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

bit.ly/next-step-beacon

Supporters of Black Lives Matter will gather for sign-making, a march, speeches and breakout sessions. For more information, email contact@nextstephv.org.

SAT 25

Colonial Flax Processing

FORT MONTGOMERY

1 – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery

845-446-2134

Get outside and discover how flax was turned into linen thread. This family-friendly program will demonstrate a flax break, scutching knife, heckle and spinning wheel.

TUES 28

Compass Arts Performances

BEACON

5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | bit.ly/compass-arts-shows

Small Tribe Hoops with Heather Davies will perform. Register online. Free

THURS 30

Women’s Networking Event

HYDE PARK

5:30 p.m. Zoom

State Sen. Sue Serino will host a discussion with Krista Jones of Sparrow’s Nest, Mecca Mitchell of Westchester Medical Center and Filomena Fanelli of Impact PR & Communications on “adapting in a time of change.” Register by MON 27 by calling 845-229-0106 or emailing serino@nysenate.gov.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 25

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The much-anticipated, pop-up drive-in theater will debut with four films over this weekend and next: The Muppet Movie (1979), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Goonies (1985) and The Big Lebowski (1998). See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

WED 29

Dancing on the Half-Shell

BEACON

7:30 p.m. via Zoom

The Expansive Theater Workshop will present a reading of a new play by Peter Ullian, the Beacon poet laureate. Email expansivetheater@gmail.com.

SAT 1

Romanistan

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

In this drive-in screening hosted by the museum, documentary filmmaker Luca Vitone explores the language and culture of the Romani people. The film will also be screened online. Cost: $30 per car

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 25

Members Art Show and Sale

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The annual show will feature works by 30 artists from Beacon and the Hudson Valley.

TALKS

WED 29

Preparing For and Having Your Baby

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Dr. Meera Garcia of NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital will discuss what parents need when they bring their newborn home and what to expect in the first few months. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.

WED 29

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock | splitrockbks.com

The book club will discuss The Way of the Writer, by Charles Johnson. Register online.

THURS 30

Bring More Diversity to Your Landscape

GARRISON

1 p.m. Hudson Highlands Land Trust

hhlt.org

Jennifer Lerner of the Cornell Cooperative Extension and Ryan Goolic from the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference will discuss using native plants to landscape your yard and handling invasive species.

MUSIC

SAT 25

Towne Crier Fundraiser

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

David Broza, Steve Earle, Leo Kottke and Bill Miller will unite for a performance of blues and folk, via livestream, to raise funds for the Beacon venue. Donate at gofundme.com.

SUN 26

Jeff Daniels

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/townecriercafe

The Emmy award-winning actor will perform original songs and tell stories, then answer questions following the livestreamed set. Cost: $15

FRI 31

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

facebook.com/TowneCrierCafe

The singer and songwriter will perform new songs with Stephen Murphy and Trina Hamlin.

FRI 31

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

HILLSDALE

falconridgefolk.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will headline this virtual festival on Friday and Saturday, with a portion of proceeds going to the Towne Crier in Beacon.

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 28

Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers

GARRISON

10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.

WED 29

Bash the Trash

11 a.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tinyurl.com/TCBash

In this “fun and funky family show,” learn how to create cool-sounding instruments from stuff you can find around the house.

WED 29

Middle School Book Club

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Register online to discuss Port Chicago 50, by Steve Sheikin.

WED 29

Two by Two Zoo

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

Meet animals and learn about their habits in this live online event.

THURS 30

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

Shop the 16th annual sale of secondhand children’s clothing, toys, baby and toddler equipment, books, music, movies, games, maternity clothes and sports equipment. Masks and social distancing required. Proceeds benefit the Wee Play Community Project. Also FRI 31, SAT 1, SUN 2.

THURS 30

Mad Science with Muggle Studies

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 6 and older can learn about the “magical” in daily life from this theatrical performance.

SUN 2

Legends and Myths from Mount Olympus

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/LegendsAndMythsFromMountOlympus

The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform adventures from ancient Greece as the gods meddle with humans far below. Watch online through Aug. 9.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 28

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 29

Dutchess COVID-19 Update

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 p.m. facebook.com/dutchesscogov

County Executive Marc Molinaro will provide the latest information on the shutdown in this livestream.

WED 29

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

845-424-3689 | gufs.org