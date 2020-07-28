Barbara Cerny (1934-2020)

Barbara Cerny, 86, a longtime resident of Garrison, died July 13.

Barbara was born July 9, 1934, the daughter of Richard and Freda (Hilton) Hamilton, and moved as a child between Garrison and Daytona Beach, Florida. She attended Haldane High School in Cold Spring before receiving a music scholarship to attend the University of Miami, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music and education.

She also pursued a graduate degree in education studies from New York University while teaching first grade in Scarsdale. In 1958, she married Frank Cerny, who died before her.

Barbara was a talented piano player, organizing celebrated Christmas pageants throughout the 1960s and 1970s and serving as musical director for the Delray Beach Playhouse in the mid-1970s, her family said. She also was a real-estate agent for Claude Allen Realty in Fort Myers alongside her mother, Freda Hamilton. She retired in the late 1990s while working for Harry Norman Realtors in Atlanta, Georgia.

In retirement, Barbara volunteered with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and as a Stephen Ministries counselor.

Barbara is survived by her five sons: Richard Cerny of Roswell, Georgia; John Cerny of Eagle, Colorado; Christopher Cerny of Atlanta; Andrew Cerny of Macon, Georgia; and Mark Cerny of Fort Myers.

Barbara is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Mary Cerny, Laura Cerny, Lynn Cerny and Catherine Cerny; a son-in-law, John Wilson; and her sisters-in-law, Pauline Constantino of Cold Spring and Barbara Hamilton of Fort Myers.

She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Kristen Duncan (Christopher), Katherine Buechner (Connor), Austin Cerny, Lauren Stults (Parker), Madison Cerny, Piper Ozmer (Turner), Garret Cerny, Frank Cerny II, Carine Cerny, Andrew Cerny, Roan Cerny and William Fleming III; and a great-grandchild, Hazel Duncan.

Private burial will take place in Cold Spring Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for July 9, 2021, in Cold Spring.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home