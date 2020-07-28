On The Spot

When’s the last time you ran out of gas?
“In the early 1970s. I was a hippie, driving back from Roanoke, Virginia.” ~Mike Klubnick, Cold Spring
“In 2012, on the Newburgh riverfront, several blocks from a gas station. A policeman gave me a ride.” ~Karen Thompson, Philipstown
“I’ve never run out. I was always taught ‘keep the tank at least half full’ because you never know what’ll happen in life.” ~Bob Phillips, Beacon
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.