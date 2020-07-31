Change Coming to Village Board

Miller, Voloto will not seek re-election

The Cold Spring Village Board will have two new members as of Jan. 1, as incumbents Steve Voloto and Lynn Miller did not file petitions with the Putnam County Board of Elections by the July 30 deadline to appear on the November ballot.

They will be succeeded by Kathleen Foley and Heidi Bender, who will run unopposed for the two open seats, barring any write-in campaigns. The term is for two years.

In addition, Camille Linson will run unopposed for a second term as Philipstown Town Justice.

Foley is a consultant who specializes in historic preservation and land-use planning. She is also a member of the village’s Historic District Review Board. Bender is the co-owner, with her husband, Michael, of Split Rocks Books on Main Street.

Voloto and Miller were each elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2018 without opposition. Miller said she decided not to run for a third term because “I’m facing a lot of uncertainty. My husband and I will be selling our business Veggie Go-Go [in Wappingers Falls], and serving as a trustee requires complete dedication and commitment.” Voloto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other members of the Village Board are Mayor Dave Merandy, Fran Murphy and Marie Early.

Michael Turton contributed reporting.