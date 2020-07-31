Counting the Highlands

Response rates to the 2020 U.S. census, as of July 1, along with historical data, are below. If a household doesn’t respond online at 2020census.gov, the agency sends a paper questionnaire. If there is still no response, a census taker is dispatched. The census, which is conducted every 10 years, is used to determine the federal funding received by each state, as well as its representation in Congress. For more, see our previous story.
