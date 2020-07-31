Garrison School Makes Three Hires

Chip Rowe By , Editor |

But, at same time, loses interim principal

Garrison Superintendent Carl Albano said this week that Louis Cuglietto, who was named interim principal on June 25, will resign as of today (July 31) “due to personal, private family concerns.”

The district had expected Cuglietto to serve as interim for the 2020-21 school year and to begin a search for a new principal in the spring. Instead, Albano recommended that the board begin the process immediately. The board on Wednesday (July 29) hired a consulting firm to assist with the search, which Albano said would probably take about two months. In the meantime, the superintendent will serve as the temporary principal.

The board also on July 29 hired three middle-school teachers: Naomi Cook, a science teacher who is coming from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua; Melissa Gartner, a Spanish teacher at the Pace School in New York City; and Stephanie Valvano, a social studies teacher at the Carmel Academy in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.