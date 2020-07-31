Highlands Parks Receive Nearly $200K

State grants go to Bannerman, Fahnestock, Little Stony Point

New York State and the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York on July 29 announced nearly $200,000 in grants for Highlands nonprofits.

The Bannerman Castle Trust received $63,000 to replace broken sidewalks around the residence and the North Trail; Friends of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks was given $7,300 to build an overnight trail shelter along the Appalachian Trail; the Stony Kill Foundation in Wappingers Falls received $90,000 to hire an executive director and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association was awarded $6,640 for media equipment and ceiling fans at its newly constructed volunteer center on Route 9D in Cold Spring.

